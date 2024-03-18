The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the women's NCAA basketball tournament with a perfect 33-0 record.

After clinching the 2024 SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks are the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament. They are ranked No. 1 and will face the winner of the No. 16 Sacred Heart vs. Presbyterian matchup in their opening game on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

The Gamecocks will be favorites in every game they play in this tournament, but ESPN analyst Andraya Carter does think there is a weakness with the team.

"The biggest threat to South Carolina is South Carolina," Carter said on Monday's episode of 'First Take.' "There is not another team that is a threat to South Carolina if South Carolina plays their best basketball.

"The issue with South Carolina is there have been times their head coach Dawn Staley talks about their standard, there have been times South Carolina gets off to slow starts, they don't play up to their standard individually or as a team."

Carter thinks the school can make some bad mistakes and force some shots. If the Gamecocks do that, she believes a team that is shooting well can beat them.

But if the Gamecocks are playing their best basketball, the ESPN analyst doesn't think any team can beat the program.

Dawn Staley has confidence in South Carolina squad

The Gamecocks are looking to win another national championship, as the school won it in 2022.

South Carolina has been one of the best women's college basketball teams in the nation, and coach Dawn Staley believes getting the No. 1 seed was "like Groundhog Day."

“Last year was more like Groundhog’s Day,” Staley said, via The State. “You get through the regular season to get to the Final Four and championship because they knew what they had to do. This team, they just start over every day.

“Every day is something new. Every day, they work hard. Every day, they just figure it out. “And it’s kind of a scary-but-cool dynamic.”

The Gamecocks open up their NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

