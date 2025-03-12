"Their friends are gonna be so jealous at school the next day": Fans get ecstatic as Paige Bueckers' UConn pulls up to a school practice

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies surprised several young girls and their parents after they suddenly pulled up to their basketball practice. The Huskies walked into a gym and sat on the bleachers, to the shock of the little girls, who were doing some drills.

A video of this encounter was originally posted by the user @creampuffs_5 on X on Monday and later reposted by OvertimeWBB on Tuesday.

College basketball fans and spectators then flooded the comment section about how ecstatic they were to see the team's heartwarming gesture.

"Their friends are gonna be so jealous at school the next day!," one fan said.

"Little girl screamed, 'Paige Bueckers!,' was adorable," another pointed out.

"Gang pulled up like the Justice League!!!! This is dope," a fan exclaimed.

Other fans and spectators then let out their takes as to how they would've felt if it were them that the Huskies visited during practice.

"I would've jumped right into practice. Let's get it," one fan shared.

"If UConn came to my practice when I was that age, I would've lost my mind!!," another user wrote.

"Every UConn player was one of those little girls. Hopefully, some of those little girls go on to play college hoops like the Husky players. And if they don't, I hope they're successful at whatever they decide to pursue in life!," a fan commented.

It's unclear exactly when the video took place. The Huskies were busy over the weekend as they played in the Big East tournament. On Monday, the No. 3-ranked team in the country toppled the conference second-seeded Creighton Bluejays 70-50 to take home their fifth straight conference tournament title.

Paige Bueckers becomes the first-ever player to win three Big East Tournament MOP Awards

Paige Bueckers was the star of the show against Creighton in the conference tournament championship game, which was her last game ever in the Big East. She posted a game-high 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including a perfect 7-for-7 line from the charity stripe, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes logged for the UConn Huskies.

Bueckers, who also scored 20 or more points in the other two tournament games, was named the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player. In doing so, the senior also made history by becoming the first-ever player to win the award three times. She had previously won it in 2021 and 2024.

