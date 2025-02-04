“There was growing pains to it”: Paige Bueckers shares her experience of navigating NIL deals and playing for UConn

UConn senior point guard Paige Bueckers reflected on how college sports have changed during her time with the Huskies in relation to NIL in an interview with Women Hooping.

"There was growing pains to it, but just making sure to continue to have your priorities straight," Bueckers said. "Basketball's always first. Obviously, being a student comes first as well."

NCAA Womens Basketball: Seton Hall at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

During her discussion of NIL on the YouTube podcast, she listed her tips for other student-athletes and explained NIL's impact on her.

"Continue to grow your brand, build your wealth, capitalize off your name, image and likeness," Bueckers said. "It's been a joy, and it's been very fun. We're very blessed to have that opportunity."

NCAA Womens Basketball: Seton Hall at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers' NIL Deals

According to NIL Store, Paige Bueckers came in as the top-earning female athlete for the NCAA in 2024. She has made the most of NIL since the policy first went into effect in 2021, and On3 estimated the value of her 2024-25 season deals at $1.4 million.

One of Buecker's current NIL deals is with Unrivaled, the new three-on-three women's basketball league with whom she plans to play with in the 2026 season.

She discussed Unrivaled in her interview with Women's Hooping.

"For women to be able to have the opportunity to play in the offseason here in the United States and just continue to make money, continue to grow the game, continue to get that exposure and just the media coverage and the support, you see it just continue to grow the game of women's basketball, and I think it's very exciting," Bueckers said.

Along with her deal and equity stake in Unrivaled, Paige has racked up NIL deals with several popular brands, including Bose, Gatorade and Dunkin'. The senior guard has also highlighted her love for fashion through NIL, becoming the first NIL athlete with a Nike Player Edition basketball sneaker when she released the G.T. Hustle 3s and having the top-selling exclusive drop of 2024 with her Streetwear collection.

Although the transition to NIL might have brought with it some growing pains, Bueckers is thriving with the help of these brand deals.

