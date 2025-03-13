"These guys have walked through the fire": John Calipari opens up about Arkansas' rough start to season as Razorbacks advance past South Carolina

John Calipari recounted Arkansas' struggles throughout the 2024-25 season after the Razorbacks beat South Carolina 72-68 in the first round of the SEC tourney on Tuesday. The program went through several ups and downs this season, beginning with an 11-2 run and losing five straight in January.

Ad

Calipari hailed the squad's perseverance and determination, saying that the team always stayed united.

"Whether it was individuals who were in a dark place, whether it was our team starting 0-5, some of it was scheduled, some of it was us - these kids stayed together," he said in the post-game conference.

The coach pointed to the recurring injuries that kept the program showcasing its full potential throughout the regular season:

Ad

Trending

"Starts with an injury to Jonas, he has to have an operation and will be out four months. Deli (Johnell Davis) falls off the golf court and hurts his wrist ... then you have another kid flip off a scooter - out. Another kid, concussion - out four months. Boogie goes down before the game with Georgia ... and now Adou.

Ad

"And this team has withstood all of it. ... Nelly missed the layup and then came back and made all the free throws. ... He's walked through the fire, and all these kids have."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arkansas was without two of its best scorers against South Carolina, Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland. The forward-guard duo combined for 30.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists. Fland leads the team in assists, while Thiero, apart from scoring, also spearheads free-throw attempts.

John Calipari on the return of Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland

While talking about the upcoming fixture for Arkasnas, John Calipari was asked about the possible return of Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland in the lineup. Cal didn't share any details about their recovery, asserting that they will sit out the remainder of the SEC tournament.

Ad

However, he added that it's a possibility in case the Razorbacks earn a bid for the NCAA tournament.

"Depends on how far we advance, not in this tournament but we advance a couple weeks, maybe," Calipari said (at 10:58).

The win against South Carolina strengthens U of A's chances to have its name called on Sunday. However, John Calipari didn't share his thoughts about the team's candidacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here