“These kids will never forget this”: College hoops fans impressed with BYU signee AJ Dybantsa after kind gesture for the children

AJ Dybantsa is making a difference in Jamaica. The BYU signee shared a video on Instagram on Monday of him giving away basketball gear to children in his mother's homeland through his partnership with the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation.

Dybantsa handed out shoes and shirts to the kids, who lined up for the giveaway. There were also basketballs from Nike, a company that the teen phenom signed a $4 million NIL deal with last year.

College hoops fans were impressed with Dybantsa's latest act of kindness, praising the BYU Cougars star in the comments section of his Instagram post, which has already received more than 27,000 likes.

College hoops fans react to AJ Dybantsa giving away basketball gear to children in Jamaica. Source: Instagram/@aj.dybantsa

"These kids will never forget this," one fan commented.

"Bro you are a great person bro," one fan wrote.

"Back to his roots," another fan replied with a Jamaican flag emoji.

"I love this. Play for Jamaica," one fan requested.

"Another reason why AJ is the best player in his class," another fan chimed in.

Cedella Marley, the daughter of the legendary Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Marley, also commented on AJ Dybantsa's post, thanking the basketball star for his generosity.

"On behalf of myself and the Bob & Rita Marley foundation thank you for your time, your love and your effort. You have touched the lives of countless Jamaican kids and we can't thank you enough for your generosity. Big up papa Ace and Mama Chelsea. We love you," Marley wrote.

How AJ Dybantsa fared in last year's Nike Hoop Summit

AJ Dybantsa is proud of his Jamaican roots. He represented Jamaica and the Republic of Congo in last year's Nike Hoop Summit as a member of the World Select Team.

McDonald's All American West forward AJ Dybantsa (#3) drives to the basket against McDonald's All American East guard Zai Harwell (#0) and McDonald's All American East forward Nate Ament (#10) during the first half of their game at Barclays Center. Photo: Imagn

Dybantsa dazzled in the showpiece event, scoring 21 points. He shot 7-for-14 from the field, including 2-for-7 from beyond the arc. He also shot 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Dybantsa. who grabbed seven rebounds and issued three assists also displayed his defensive prowess in the Hoop Summit.

Dybantsa's efforts went for naught, though, as the World Select Team suffered a 98-75 loss. Four players scored in double figures for Team USA, including Cooper Flagg, who dropped 19 points.

