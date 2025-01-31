"These are real fire": Miami's Cavinder twins' teammates react as they surprise them with new kicks

The Cavinder twins surprised their teammates on the Miami women's basketball team with new shoes. They posted a video on Instagram on Thursday showing the Under Armour shoes, mentioning how they look forward to the rest of the squad donning them as the season winds down:

"They're like the retro-vibe ones. They're vintage, the perfect colorway, but we thought it'd be a great way for us to just give back to our squad during this season time. They always see us wearing these shoes and always calling on them. So, we're fired up for it. We can all twin too for the rest of the season."

One of their teammates, Jasmyne Roberts, said in the video:

"These are real fire, not gonna lie."

Cavinder twins buy two cars as Miami's season progresses

The Under Armour shoes weren't the only items the Cavinder twins bought. On Tuesday, they posted a video on TikTok that shows they have purchased two cars for their personal use.

The cars are both 2025 Range Rover Velars, with the sisters nicknaming them "Vic" and "Val." Hanna owns the former and Haley possesses the latter.

The 2024-25 season has been decent for the Cavinder twins and Miami Hurricanes, trying to shake off a poor start in conference play.

Miami currently has a 12-8 overall record, having lost seven of their first nine games of league play as they returned to the win column after beating the SMU Mustangs on Jan. 26. They are putting up 71.1 points on 44.9% shooting from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a slim margin of four points per game.

Haley Cavinder leads the way with 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest on shooting splits of 45.6% overall and 29.6% from downtown for the Hurricanes. Cameron Williams comes next with 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds, Jasmyne Roberts puts up 11.1 points and 2.4 rebounds, and Haley's sister Hanna provides seven points, 4.5 assists and three rebounds.

Following Thursday's matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers, the Hurricanes will next host a ranked encounter with the No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Watsco Center on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. ET.

