"They ain't got no money left", "Don't have to pretend he's good": Fans react as Alabama ends pursuit of USC transfer Desmond Claude

The Alabama Crimson Tide, coached by Nate Oats, is ending their pursuit of Desmond Claude. On Thursday, Joe Tipton reported on X that the Crimson Tide are no longer as the USC Trojans transfer, as Labaron Philon has withdrawn his name from the 2025 NBA Draft.
This means that Philon will be returning for a second year of college basketball with the Crimson Tide after they finished the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 28-9. Alabama made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA national tournament.
College basketball fans and spectators then speculated on what could be the reason for the Crimson Tide to take this step.
"They ain’t got no money left," one user claimed.
"Broke," a user said with a crying emoji.
"Alabama had a contingency plan lined up for Philon," another user shared.
Other users speculated where Claude could be headed now.
"Poor Desmond…Nobody seems to want him. Solid player," one fan wrote.
"Live look at Desmond Claude," another user captioned with a photo.
"No tax on income in Tennessee @DesmondClaude," another posted.
"Welcome to Washington young man," a user asserted.
In his third year of college basketball, first with coach Eric Musselman's Trojans, Claude averaged team-highs in points and assists with 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game for the Trojans, who finished with an overall record of 17-18. USC played in the March Madness, advancing to the second round.
Desmond Claude reportedly received offers from the Tennessee Volunteers and the Oregon Ducks
Given that the Alabama Crimson Tide are no longer pursuing Desmond Claude, there are other programs that have the incoming senior on their radar. Per college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman on X, this includes the Tennessee Volunteers and the Oregon Ducks.
"Tennessee and Oregon both reached out to USC transfer Desmond Claude today, source told @thefieldof68. Claude also looking at Alabama and Gonzaga. SMU has also been in the mix," Goodman posted on X.
The "Field of 68: After Dark" co-host also mentioned the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the SMU Mustangs as viable new homes for the guard. Claude spent his first two years with the Xavier Musketeers before spending his junior year at USC.
