"They were also in a dark place": John Calipari applauds Arkansas hoopers' resilience after tough start of the season

John Calipari's Arkansas' fairytale run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament ended on Friday after an 85-83 defeat to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. However, the Razorbacks, who nearly continued their run, would leave the tournament with their heads high, considering the fact that entering the tournament was farfetched due to their abysmal opening in the 2024-25 campaign.

Following the loss, Calipari revealed how the team were down during their 0-5 skid and how they overcame it.

"And I come back to, not just only losing games — we were 0-5, but they were also in a dark place individually, that they overcame it,” Calipari said per ASAP Sports. “And I just kept talking. The first battle you have is the one with yourself. Don’t worry about battling anybody else. Battle yourself.

How do you keep a good attitude? How do you understand there’s only one way to do this is work your way through it. Get in the gym. Spend more time.”

The highlight of Arkansas year was when the Razorbacks pulled off an upset against Rick Pitino's St. John's in the second round. Calipari attributed the team's resurgent form to playing as one, which made the game easier for them.

Asked how the team would be remembered, the former Kentucky head coach said his players already wrote their own stories because they kept playing despite their torrid start to the season.

"You really think tonight’s the night or tomorrow morning?" - John Calipari on Arkansas' future after Sweet 16 loss

John Calipari's Arkansas blew a seven-point lead to suffer an 85-83 overtime loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. However, the Razorbacks coach is not ready to think about next year, as the team is still reeling from the loss.

“First of all, I told them how proud I was of them and there’s nothing they could do to disappointment me,” Calipari said per ASAP Sports. “Yeah, there were plays I wish they had done different or made, but these kids gave everything, even in this game they gave everything they had to try to win the game.

“The other stuff, you know, I need to sit down with these guys, but you really think tonight’s the night or tomorrow morning? We’re all kind of raw right now. I mean, I think they had visions of us continuing to play, and so did I. But there’s only going to be one team standing. And there’s a point where we need to sit down and talk about, again, returning.”

Despite the loss, Calipari believes this year was rewarding for Arkansas and him as a coach because they all had to adjust and learn from their experience.

