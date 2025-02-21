“They always lose to me btw”: Flau’jae Johnson flexes after buzzer beater from the logo as LSU coach reveals one practice

Flau'jae Johnson came up clutch for No. 7 LSU in a conference contest Thursday night. The junior guard put up a team-leading 21 points in the win over Georgia and added a buzzer-beater half-court shot at the end of the third quarter.

Tigers assistant coach Joe Schwartz shared a video of the three-pointer to his Instagram stories on Friday.

"And people say we're crazy for shooting half court shots after every shootaround," Schwartz wrote.

Johnson shared the story with her two million Instagram followers, adding her own caption.

"Right😂They always lose to me btw."

Flau'jae Johnson shares her half-court buzzer-beater shot on IG

LSU women's basketball shared the guard's impressive shot to its Instagram page, posting a video of the shot from the logo and Johnson's subsequent celebration, as well as photos.

Flau'jae Johnson's performance vs. Georgia

Johnson's 21 points in the SEC matchup made for her highest-scoring performance in the month of February. The junior has recorded 20-plus points on 15 occassions this season.

The guard, who is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arch this season, added three three pointers on Thursday, including the buzzer beater from nearly 40 feet.

The Tigers star recorded only two rebounds and two assists against the Bulldogs, both below her season averages, but her contributions in the double-digit win can't be minimized. Her three-point shot at the end of the third quarter put LSU up 58-45. Georgia was unable to bounce back after that, once trailing by as many as 20 points in the fourth.

Johnson's successful half-court shot also highlights her versatility and the effects of her hard work in practice.

What's next for Flau'jae Johnson's LSU team?

March Madness is quickly approaching, and Flau’jae Johnson's SEC squad has only three games remaining in the regular season. Of these three conference contests, two will come as ranked matchups on the road. On Sunday, the Tigers will visit No. 14 Kentucky and will then head to No. 18 Alabama. LSU will finish off the regular season by hosting Ole Miss.

The Tigers are currently ranked third in their competitive conference, and ESPN bracketology has them projected as a two seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, how the team performs in the remainder of the regular season and in the SEC Tournament could play a big role in how seeding shakes out.

LSU will look to Johnson, who has started in every game this season and averages 32 minutes of game time, to come up clutch in the remainder of this regular season and the postseason. If the guard can continue to show off skills like her half-court shot, she could aid her team in a deep March Madness run.

