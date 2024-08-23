"They call me 'Paige Blockers'": UConn star Paige Bueckers introduces a new nickname for herself 

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson are quickly becoming good friends off the court. The two were seen having a great time enjoying the WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities in July. More recently, they each coached a team of high school players for Overtime Select's Next Up 5s event. Team Paige won the matchup, but the duo's bond has only strengthened.

On Thursday's episode of Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast, Paige Bueckers joined in as the guest. The two guards discussed their lives on and off the court, and the conversation began with who was better at one aspect of the game. When asked if she blocks, Bueckers said:

"Oh, I block shots. Yeah, I have a proof in that, too. They call me Paige Blockers, for real. This whole season, I was playing the power forward, bro. Like I was guarding on force."

Trending

Somehow, the discussion turned towards blocking people on social media. The UConn guard admitted that she does not do it, while Flau'jae Johnson said:

"Oh, all the time. If I see something I don't like, block. You ain't finna come on my page with that negative energy. I block all the time because you can't block everybody, but the ones who just say the most outlandish stuff, I got to block them. You bugging. Don't be spreading that narrative you gets blocked."

(From 04:05)

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson are also training hard for the upcoming season, which would be the last chance for the UConn star to win a championship. LSU's Johnson has already won one in 2023 but will be aiming for her second.

Paige Bueckers points out her and Flau'jae Johnson's WNBA twins

When talking about the timeline of their friendship, Flau'jae Johnson mentioned that it all began during the WNBA All-Star Weekend and grew further as they both hit it off immediately. The LSU guard also pointed out how fans compared her and Bueckers' duo to Eminem and Tupac. She even tweeted about it on X.

Expand Tweet

However, Paige Bueckers disagreed with the comparison and shared a WNBA equivalent:

"Tupac and Eminem is insane. I mean, obviously, we're not there yet. We have a long way to go but like a young Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi."

Flau'jae Johnson immediately agreed to this, claiming that people always compared her to Copper. Bueckers added that they both have a similar vibe.

While the UConn guard prepares for her transition to the WNBA, Flau'jae has two more years before making the move. However, she has mentioned that a NCAA championship win next season could fast-track the move.

What do you think of Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson's friendship? Let us know in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here