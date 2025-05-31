"They compliment each other so well": College hoops fans gush over Chloe Kitts & BF Collin Murray-Boyles' wholesome TikTok video

Chloe Kitts showered love on her boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles in a recent video she shared. The South Carolina star posted a TikTok on Friday, embracing her fellow Gamecocks baller boyfriend and kissing his cheek.
College hoops fans reacted to the athletic power couple's adorable video, and many commented on what a good pair the two make.
"They compliment each other so well🫶🏽"
"the cutest couple!"
"oo y'all tea"
Others commented on the couple's professional basketball futures.
"still going #1 next year. still clears HVL.🔒"
"tell collin to come to the sixers🙏🙏🙏"
Some joked that a referee should separate the cuddly couple.
"Ref do something nowwww"
"time out too much touchin foul plays goin on"
Chloe Kitts' contribution to South Carolina's success
Chloe Kitts continues to grow in each passing season with South Carolina. The star forward is coming off her best season yet and was an essential contributor to South Carolina's impressive season.
Kitts served as a consistent starter for the Gamecocks in her sophomore campaign, leading the squad to a national title. She made the starting lineup again this season and further honed her versatile skill set.
As a junior, Kitts led South Carolina in rebounding with 7.7 rpg. She added 10.2 points, 1.9 assists, and 0.7 steals per game, all increases from her sophomore campaign. The sharpshooter knocked down 52.0% of her shots, including 33.3% from beyond the arc.
Kitts saw improvement in her free-throw shooting this season, averaging 79.8% as compared to 68.9% as a sophomore.
Kitts helped guide the Gamecocks to an SEC Tournament title and played some of her best basketball in the conference tournament. In a quarterfinal win over Vanderbilt, she recorded a season-high 25 points and added ten rebounds for a double-double. The star forward shot 85.7% from the field in the 84-63 win.
South Carolina received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and Kitts had a strong postseason performance as the Gamecocks made a run to the national title game. Throughout March Madness, Kitts put up double-digit scoring performances in four of six matchups and recorded two double-doubles.
After an admirable junior campaign, Kitts will look to hone her talents further in one final season with the Gamecocks.
