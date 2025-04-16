"They can't count": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia hypes Last-Tear Poa as guard poses in vibrant beachwear on IG

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa turned heads on Wednesday in an Instagram post. The guard posed in a vibrant beachwear photo that drew attention from Flau’jae Johnson’s mom, Kia Brooks, in the comment section. Poa wore a neon green and blue bikini top paired with white drawstring linen pants and slide sandals.
“They counted me out…bad math,” Poa wrote.
Johnson's mom hyped up the guard and, in the process, drew a response from Poa.
“That's right, they can't count,” Brooks commented
Poa's transfer to LSU saw her become the seventh Australian player in LSU history. Last season, she scored 59 points and converted 30 from 41 free-throw attempts. She also made seven offensive rebounds and 22 defensive rebounds.
LSU’s Last-Tear Poa enters transfer portal after three seasons
LSU Tigers guard Last-Tear Poa entered the transfer portal after three years at Baton Rouge. Poa made 102 appearances, as she shared the news on Apr. 2 via her Instagram account.
During the 2024‑25 season, Poa made 30 appearances and started 15 games. She averaged 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Over her LSU career, she put up season averages of 3.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 102 appearances.
Before arriving at LSU, Poa averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in two seasons at Northwest Florida State.
Last-Tear Poa entered the portal with one year of eligibility left, thanks to a recent NCAA rule change that preserves an extra season for athletes whose initial college seasons were at the junior college level. This ruling will allow her to find a new program and continue her on‑court development without losing playing time.
Another LSU player who joined Poa in the portal is guard Sa’Myah Smith, also a key player in coach Kim Mulkey’s team. For Poa, the transfer portal represents a chance to find a fresh role and new responsibilities
