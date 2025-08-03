"They both cursing my Cowboys": Hoops fans react as ex-Miami stars Cavinder twins attend Dallas Cowboys training camp

  • home icon
By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:15 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional-Miami (FL) vs LSU - Source: Imagn
Former Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder's latest TikTok video on Saturday resulted in quite the reactions from fans. The Cavinder twins showed up at the Dallas Cowboys camp to support Haley's fiancé, Jake Ferguson, who plays tight end for the Cowboys.

They shared a clip which showed them vibing to "EVIL TWINNN" song. The twins also captioned the clip with a question that their fans often asked:

"You two ever do anything apart?"
Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with some hyping the Cavinder twins while others remained sceptical about their visit to the Cowboys camp.

"The only thing apart are their recent upgrades," a fan wrote.
"Tell Fergy I said WSP," another fan wrote.
"It was nice seeing you beautiful ladies at camp, thank you so much for the picture," a fan commented.
"Now they both cursing my Cowboys," another fan commented.
Fans react to the Cavinder twins Dallas Cowboys camp TikTok post. Image via @cavindertwins
Here are more reactions from fans.

"AWESOME AND LOVE ❤️ 😍 💖 ❣️💕 💘," a fan wrote.
"You always make my feed better! 🌟," another fan wrote.
"😍 🥰 🥰 🤩 Awesome 😎," a fan commented.
Fans react to the Cavinder twins Dallas Cowboys camp TikTok post. Image via @cavindertwins
Cavinder twins are new faces of Dick's Sporting Goods

Cavinder twins were announced as the new faces of sportswear giant, Dick's Sporting Goods. On Wednesday, the twins shared an Instagram clip, showing them walking into the brand's store, which had several posters of the former Miami women's basketball stars.

"What a dream🥹 social media changed our lives in the best way ... couldn't have done it without any of you guys🫶🏼," the post was captioned.
The Cavinder twins were among the first set of student-athletes to sign Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals after a Supreme Court ruling in 2021. They signed with Boost Mobile and went on to sign other lucrative deals with several brands, including Ghost Energy, Under Armour, Champ Sports and WWE. The twins were also team captains for Dick's varsity team this year.

Now retired from basketball, the Cavinder twins are focused on building their brand on social media. This includes promoting TWOgether, a fitness and nutrition app. In addition, they are focused on Haley's upcoming wedding to NFL star Jake Ferguson after the couple got engaged in April.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
