"They both cursing my Cowboys": Hoops fans react as ex-Miami stars Cavinder twins attend Dallas Cowboys training camp

Former Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder's latest TikTok video on Saturday resulted in quite the reactions from fans. The Cavinder twins showed up at the Dallas Cowboys camp to support Haley's fiancé, Jake Ferguson, who plays tight end for the Cowboys.They shared a clip which showed them vibing to &quot;EVIL TWINNN&quot; song. The twins also captioned the clip with a question that their fans often asked:&quot;You two ever do anything apart?&quot;View on TikTokFans took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with some hyping the Cavinder twins while others remained sceptical about their visit to the Cowboys camp.&quot;The only thing apart are their recent upgrades,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Tell Fergy I said WSP,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;It was nice seeing you beautiful ladies at camp, thank you so much for the picture,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Now they both cursing my Cowboys,&quot; another fan commented.Fans react to the Cavinder twins Dallas Cowboys camp TikTok post. Image via @cavindertwinsHere are more reactions from fans.&quot;AWESOME AND LOVE ❤️ 😍 💖 ❣️💕 💘,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;You always make my feed better! 🌟,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;😍 🥰 🥰 🤩 Awesome 😎,&quot; a fan commented.Fans react to the Cavinder twins Dallas Cowboys camp TikTok post. Image via @cavindertwinsCavinder twins are new faces of Dick's Sporting GoodsCavinder twins were announced as the new faces of sportswear giant, Dick's Sporting Goods. On Wednesday, the twins shared an Instagram clip, showing them walking into the brand's store, which had several posters of the former Miami women's basketball stars.&quot;What a dream🥹 social media changed our lives in the best way ... couldn't have done it without any of you guys🫶🏼,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cavinder twins were among the first set of student-athletes to sign Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals after a Supreme Court ruling in 2021. They signed with Boost Mobile and went on to sign other lucrative deals with several brands, including Ghost Energy, Under Armour, Champ Sports and WWE. The twins were also team captains for Dick's varsity team this year.Now retired from basketball, the Cavinder twins are focused on building their brand on social media. This includes promoting TWOgether, a fitness and nutrition app. In addition, they are focused on Haley's upcoming wedding to NFL star Jake Ferguson after the couple got engaged in April.