“They didn’t want me to have the ball": TCU star Hailey Van Lith brushes off Baylor's tactics following Big 12 championship win

A new Big 12 Tournament winner has been named. Top-seeded TCU defeated No. 2 seed Baylor 64-59 in the championship game on Sunday. Horned Frogs star Hailey Van Lith had something to say following her team's win.

Ad

“They didn’t want me to have the ball, that’s OK," Van Lith said, via ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Van Lith played 39 minutes and recorded 20 points, up from her 17.9 points per game average this season. However, half of her points came from free throws. The senior guard made all 10 of her attempts against the Bears (27-7, 15-3).

She shot 55.6% but attempted only nine field goals. Van Lith also only attempted one 3-pointer, which she missed. It was rare for her, as she averaged 5.3 3-point attempts on 33.9%.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Baylor vs TCU - Source: Imagn

Van Lith's three rebounds and three assists were below her season averages and she turned the ball over five times. It was an uncharacteristic game for her but she was still a significant contributor in the win.

Ad

Van Lith made a bucket with 48.8 seconds remaining to give her team a four-point lead. She was named the Big 12 Tournament MVP.

TCU (31-3, 16-2) is the No. 6-ranked team in the country and moved up to a two-seed in NCAA Bracketology after the conference championship win.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Baylor vs TCU - Source: Imagn

Hailey Van Lith's senior season at TCU

Hailey Van Lith is in her first campaign with the TCU Horned Frogs after spending last year with LSU and the first three seasons of her college career with Louisville. She has had increases in her points, rebounds and assists since last season.

Ad

Van Lith's 17.9 ppg is the second-highest of her career and is up from 11.6 last season. Her 4.4 rebounds are up from 2.4 at LSU and her 5.3 assists are a career high.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Baylor vs TCU - Source: Imagn

Van Lith is shooting a career-best 45.9% this campaign. With a Big 12 Tournament championship behind her, the senior guard will look to lead TCU in its March Madness run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here