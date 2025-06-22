Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a disappointing first-round exit in last season's NCAA tournament. The team has been actively retooling its roster for the 2025–26 college basketball season. The Tar Heels have added five players through the transfer portal and welcomed four high school prospects as part of their incoming freshman class.

On Friday, Green Light Media gave fans a glimpse of what's to come by sharing a post featuring UNC's five new transfer players.

Trending

The post drew different reactions from fans. Some are predicting that UNC is poised for a much better season, especially with all the new talent they've brought in to rebuild.

"they done let the wrong team rebuild, shit finna get scary 😂😂😂," one fan said.

"This is gonna be UNC's best class fasho! Natty talk," said another.

"Yes, sir, this team looking nice. I feel like we could do something," another fan said.

Some fans, on the other hand, did not believe that the team that coach Hubert Davis and the UNC Tar Heels have assembled isn't as formidable as many think.

"Bro this ain't no scary team 😂😂😂 literal rejects of every school they was at no funny," one fan said.

"This team is definitely overrated 😂," said another.

"Bunch of bench dudes if they're on duke😂😂 maybe even walk ons," another fan said.

"They done let the wrong team rebuild": UNC fans react to Hubert Davis' incoming transfers ft. Jonathan Powell. (Images via Instagram @greenlightmedia)

UNC's five transfer additions include Jonathan Powell from West Virginia, Henri Veesaar from Arizona, Kyan Evans from Colorado State, Jarin Stevenson from Alabama, and Jaydon Young from Virginia Tech.

They've also put together an impressive freshman class featuring No. 5-ranked prospect Caleb Wilson, 6-foot-3 guard Derek Dixon, four-star recruit Isaiah Denis, and Montenegro international Luka Bogavac.

Hubert Davis' North Carolina ranked No. 23 in the 247Sports transfer portal class rankings

Even though coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have made significant additions to the team ahead of the coming college basketball season, they are still not considered a formidable side. In 247Sports' latest transfer portal rankings, the Tar Heels were ranked No. 23, with a score of 29.70.

This relatively low ranking might be because one of UNC's transfer additions are five-star players, which often weigh heavily in these evaluations. On top of that, the Tar Heels have also seen a notable number of departures, with star players like RJ Davis, Ian Jackson, and Elliot Cadeau, among others, departing the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here