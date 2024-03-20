"They got a chance to get to Sweet 16": ESPN's Rece Davis names his Cinderella picks for 2024 March Madness

ESPN's Rece Davis gave his predictions for the 2024 NCAA Tournament on a special edition of "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, choosing the McNeese State Cowboys and New Mexico Lobos as his Cinderella picks in the men's tourney.

The Lobos (26-9), the No. 11 seed in the West, face the No. 6 Clemson Tigers (21-11) in their first-round matchup in the West Region on Friday.

The McNeese State Cowboys (30-3), the No. 12 seed in the Midwest, face No. 5 seed Gonzaga (25-7), which is ranked 18th, on Thursday.

"I really like McNeese State. I think they've got a chance to get to the Sweet 16," Davis, the host of "College GameDay," said. "I think (New Mexico coach) Richard Pitino's got a really good, dangerous offensive team "A lot of different guys who can do it. Eddie House's kid, Jaelen House, put on a show.

"I like New Mexico, not only to get out of that game. I feel like I need to seek medical attention for this. I've got New Mexico in the Elite Eight. I hope Richard Pitino proves me right."

New Mexico Lobos' 2023-24 season

Richard Pitino's New Mexico Lobos won the Mountain West Conference title in a league that was probably better than the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 this season.

The Lobos are averaging 81.7 points (21st overall), 35.8 rebounds (35th overall), and 14.8 assists (78th overall) per game. They rank 89th with a 46.0% field-goal percentage. Guard Jalen House is averaging 16.1 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.7%. He leads the team in points, 3-pointers, free throws and steals.

2024 March Madness Schedule

Men's 2024 March Madness

The men's 2024 March Madness tips off with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The full March Madness schedule is as follows:

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23–24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)

Do you agree with Rece Davis' picks? Which team is winning the 2024 March Madness?

