"They got one chance to cash in on Caitlin Clark": Jason Whitlock spills beans on what could make women's March Madness successful in 2024

Caitlin Clark will play her final March Madness this season before entering the WNBA draft. The Iowa guard has left a lasting impression on college basketball, and analyst Jason Whitlock believes that the NCAA should cash in on the superstar in the postseason.

On his Fearless podcast, Whitlock said that Iowa should be given an easy route to the Final Four to garner interest from fans in the women's field.

"Giving Iowa an easy way to the Final Four is what makes the most sense for women's college basketball," Whitlock said. "Honestly, for women's basketball, they should be tilting the scales in favor of Iowa.

"They have one shot here. Caitlin Clark is leaving for the WNBA, foolishly in my opinion after the season. Women's college, they got one chance to cash in on Caitlin Clark and this whole phenomenon she's set off."

When the brackets were announced on Selection Sunday, many fans believed that Iowa (29-4), who got a No. 1 seed, was placed in a relatively unfair pool. The second-ranked Hawkeyes have been put in the Albany Regional 2, with sixth-ranked UCLA (25-6), eighth-ranked LSU (28-5), 15th-ranked Kansas State (25-7) and 17th-ranked Colorado (22-9).

Nonetheless, Clark will be eager to end her stint in Iowa with a flourish and win the program its first NCAA championship. The team reached the final last season but lost 102-85 to Angel Reese's LSU Tigers.

The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Tournament for the third consecutive season this year, beating Nebraska 94-89 in overtime. But there could be more success for Iowa in March Madness.

Who will Caitlin Clark's Iowa face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes will begin their NCAA Tournament on Saturday. They will meet the winner of Thursday's First Four matchup between No. 16 seed Holy Cross and UT Martin.

Iowa has home-field advantage in its first-round game, which will tip-off at 3:00 p.m. ET.