"They just took a chance on me": Iowa's Lucy Olsen expresses gratitude for the Hawkeyes after beating Michigan 79-66

Lucy Olsen and the Iowa Hawkeyes pulled off an impressive 79-66 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday. The win meant a lot to the Hawkeyes as they're enduring a tough transitional season following the departure of program legend Caitlyn Clark.

On Sunday, the Hawkeyes' Instagram page posted a montage of players speaking at the postgame press conference about what playing for Iowa means to them. One video that stood out was star guard Lucy Olsen.

In her segment, Olsen said,

"It was just yesterday that I was answering all these questions about Iowa and I don’t know. Just from the start it felt like family, it felt the best community and now that I have been here for so long and it really is like that so. They just took a chance on me and I don’t know, it’s a lot. This team is so special to me."

Rather than declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft, Olsen opted to return to college and transfer to Iowa after playing three seasons with Villanova. Her arrival on the Hawkeyes was meant to help fill the massive shoes left by Caitlin Clark.

Olsen has filled the role admirably, and she leads the Hawkeyes in points per game (17.9) and assists (4.9).

Lucy Olsen, Iowa end regular season with win over Wisconsin on Senior Night

Lucy Olsen and the Hawkeyes did not have the most spectacular regular season. But they ended it on a positive note as they won 81-66 at home over Wisconsin in their regular season finale. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season 20-9 while going 10-8 in the Big Ten.

Olsen led the way for the Hawkeyes with 22 points on Senior Night. Meanwhile, Hannah Stuelke had a huge game with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and four steals.

After the game, the Iowa Instagram page posted scenes from Senior Night, with coach Jan Jensen giving Olsen and her fellow seniors hugs.

Olsen and the Hawkeyes will now gear up for the Big Ten tournament, which will begin on Wednesday. Iowa is the No. 10 seed and will take on No. 15 Rutgers.

