"They knew it already": Alabama star Labaron Philon gives final update on his future to Nate Oats

Labaron Philon has made his final decision about his basketball future. The freshman phenom will remain in the 2025 NBA draft and will not return to Alabama. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported on X that Philon has already informed Alabama coach Nate Oats of his choice.

“I’m all-in on the draft,” Philon said. “They weren’t surprised. They knew it already.”

In his sole season at Alabama, the 6-foot-4 point guard put up 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He led the team in steals with 1.4 spg and found shooting success, averaging 45.2%.

Philon appeared in all 37 games for the Crimson Tide, making 29 starts. With the guard's help, Alabama appeared in a second consecutive Elite Eight and finished the season ranked No. 6.

Philon was one of the most valuable first-year players in the country. He was a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week on his way to being named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Nate Oats is also losing Alabama starters Mark Sears and Grant Nelson to the NBA draft. Oats will aim to continue leading the Clemson Tide to success in the absence of the three stars.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke - Source: Imagn

Labaron Philon draft profile

Philon is an impressive point guard prospect with a high basketball IQ and good speed. He has defensive depth and confidence beyond his years. Although he likely won't be a first-round selection in the 2025 NBA draft, Philon has a versatile skill set that will be of value at the professional level.

At 6-foot-4, Philon is slightly undersized. He's not a big vertical threat, something that is typical of NBA point guards. While his shot blocking needs work and may be hard to develop due to his size, he has shown his defensive capabilities through his stealing success at Alabama.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Alabama at Duke - Source: Imagn

Philon navigates traffic on the court well and is a solid shot finisher. While he struggles somewhat with turning over the ball, he has a good assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging 3.8 apg with 1.7 tpg.

ESPN's latest mock draft has the guard drafted No. 36 by the Brooklyn Nets. The young guard has areas where he needs to continue to develop, but he has proven success with the Crimson Tide and talents that should translate well to the NBA.

