“They late. They are giving her a trophy she don’t need”: Fans react as Dawn Staley is elected to the FIBA Hall of Fame 2025

South Carolina Gamecocks coach and Team USA legend Dawn Staley continues to solidify her basketball career, from a player to now a tenured college coach. In the 2024-2025 season, she has steered her national championship-defending squad to a 16-1 overall record and is still undefeated in the SEC with a 4-0 standing.

Due to the success she has garnered and the contributions she has made in her overall basketball portfolio, the 54-year-old was recently named to be one of the inductees to the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Staley will be inducted into the prestigious international-level list of names on May 17 later this year in Bahrain.

Since the announcement was posted, several fans of Staley have shown their reactions to her getting the nod on @espnw's Instagram post.

"They late. She been HER. They are giving her a trophy she don’t need. She been a winner! Congrats @staley05," one user claimed.

"She is her! Congratulations and well deserved," another said with some emojis.

"Earned not given," another fan posted.

Some have even elected to share their own personal experiences with how they admire Staley for her basketball prowess.

"You are truly the GOAT! I watched you in the Final 4 in New Orleans, long ago…Such a joy to watch you. Your talent is off the charts! Keep up your great work and know we really appreciate your talent as a player and coach," one fan shared.

"Dawn Staley was the one that got me watching women's basketball when she played at UVA!!!," another user wrote.

"I want a @staley05 jersey," a user exclaimed.

Besides Staley, other names that will be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame include two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol, former Duke Blue Devils and Team USA tactician Mike Krzyzewski, one-time WNBA champion Ticha Penicheiro and one-time NBA champion Andrew Bogut.

Dawn Staley's FIBA resume highlights

Dawn Staley has won a staggering four Olympic gold medals for the Team USA women's basketball team, three as a player (1996, 2000 and 2004) and one as a head coach (2020). She has also clinched three FIBA World Cup gold medals, two as an athlete (1998 and 2002) and once as a tactician (2018).

The tenured coach has also won several gold medals in the FIBA AmeriCup, the U19 World and the U18 Americas championships. Her impact on the women's game has transcended into the international level, and her Hall of Fame induction serves as a testament to her impact.

