"They'll all be fans once those two hit college": Fans react as Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. deemed "overrated" at Nike EYBL

Oakland Soldiers, led by Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr., faced their first loss in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam Circuit. After an 86-75 win against Team Final on Monday, the Soldiers fell short against Expressions, who defeated them 73-51.

Ad

The Instagram page of SportsCenter NEXT posted highlights from the game, which saw the Expressions defenders locked down Stokes and Crowe Jr., as the crowd called the duo "overrated."

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"They'll all be fans once those two hit college," one fan reacted.

A fan commented: ''It really depends on how you come out...at this level it should be no surprise, and if you dig deeper this is probably not an upset. Style of play may have been a factor.''

Ad

A fan added: "There's a reason why all of them are on the bench and these yns are playing on the court. grow up and realise that teams suffer losses you don't have to point one or two players out even after they carried the team all along grow up and don't come to watch these games instead stay home and play your Lil video games while they try to be in them."

Ad

''well its actually obvious why, great defense, if the other teams playing iso and you send doubles and triples to stop them and play the lanes it should essentially be a easy win," commented another fan.

Another fan broke down the game: "It’s actually quite simple … Expressions played Smothering Defense that created turnovers and Oakland Soldiers couldn’t even get back on defense on the transition….creating a ton of easy layups for EE. Hopefully the Soldiers bounce back, but the blueprint to beat them is officially out there….."

Ad

"Down 20 at half 😂😂 this wasn’t a game, it was a crime scene," a comment read.

"They'll all be fans once those two hit college": Fans react as Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe deemed "overrated" at Nike EYBL

How did Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. perform for Oakland Soldiers against Expressions

Tyran Stokes recorded another double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes. He shot 6-for-15, including 1-for-1 from behind the arc, and also converted 7-of-13 of his free throws.

Ad

On the other hand, Jason Crowe Jr. scored 16 points on 30.0% shooting, with no shots converted from the 3-point line. He also grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and stole the ball once in 31:42 minutes.

The Oakland Soldiers will face Bradley Beal Elite on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here