Ohio State star Bruce Thronton has reportedly decided not to enter the transfer portal and return for his senior season.

Ad

The news of his decision was revealed by Recruits News on Instagram on Thursday with the caption:

''Ohio State star guard Bruce Thornton WILL NOT enter the transfer portal and return for his senior season, per Adam Jardy.''

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted in the comment section of the post, with many expressing their joy at hearing the news.

"They choked this season. They’ll be a good *ss team next year," one fan said.

"It never really makes sense for a junior to transfer after having the keys to the team & performing well 💯," another fan replied.

"Absolutely massive for the team. 🔥🙌," one fan responded.

Ad

Fans react to Ohio State’s Bruce Thronton decision (Credit: IG/@recruitsnews)

Here are other fan reactions:

Ad

"Good for you Bruce, being loyal to your college 👏👏👏👏," a fan commented.

"I love you so much Bruce Thornton," another fan wrote.

"He been there all 4 years? I respect him if so🤝🏾with how crazy the transfer portal is," one fan said.

Fans react to Ohio State’s Bruce Thronton decision (Credit: IG/@recruitsnews)

Thronton has been one of the best players for his team this season, averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 50.1% shooting. However, his team did not make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

The No.10 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-15) crashed out of the Big Ten conference tournament, losing 77-70 to the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round on March 12. Thronton was at the top of his game, scoring 24 points and providing nine assists, but his effort was not enough to advance his team to the next round.

Coach Jake Diebler announces Bruce Thronton's return

Michigan v Ohio State - Source: Getty

On Thursday, coach Jake Diebler announced that Bruce Thornton is returning to Ohio State for a final season, which caught everyone off guard.

Ad

“Bruce Thornton is coming back,” Diebler said on a radio appearance on 97.1 The Fan’s “Morning Juice.” “He’s going to go through the NBA draft process — which I’m really excited for him to go through. And if he can stay in and be an NBA player, great. Because I think he is an NBA player. Maybe he’s not yet, and if he’s not, he’s going to come back to Ohio State.”

Following his return ahead of the 2025-26 season, Thornton will be looking to climb up the NBA draft lists and break William Bufurd’s record of 137 career starts. He needs just 36 more games to achieve this feat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here