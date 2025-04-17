“They looked gorgeous both of them”: Ex-soccer pro Kelly O’Hara gushes over Azzi Fudd’s hairstyle & matching outfit with Paige Bueckers at WNBA draft

Azzi Fudd may have declared for the 2025 WNBA draft but she stole the limelight with her look during the event. The UConn women's basketball star wore a black long gown with a plunging neckline, while her usually curly hair was straightened. Her black outfit matched Paige Buecker's black plunging blazers, with black sparkles around the collar.

Ad

Former soccer player - Kelly O’Hara - gushed about the former Huskies stars's outfit for the event during an episode of the "Just Women's Sports" published on YouTube on Wednesday.

"Oh my God, they looked gorgeous, both of them," O'Hara said. (Timestamp: 37:18)

Ad

Trending

Fudd attended the WNBA draft to support her teammates Paige Bueckers - officially became the overall top pick - Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin who were drafted during the second round. Fudd chose to run it one more time at UConn to stabilize her game, following a series of injuries that affected her playing time on the court.

The Huskies guard was initially predicted to be one of the top draft picks before she decided to remain at Connecticut.

Ad

Azzi Fudd ready to take on UConn leadership

With Paige Bueckers moving to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA, Azzi Fudd will lead UConn women's basketball. Fudd - initially projected as a top WNBA draft pick - opted to stay with the Huskies to enhance her game. Before making a decision, she consulted her coaches and family.

“I want to get back to being comfortable with the ball in my hand,” Fudd said in an interview with ClutchPoints' Jamie Russel. “I want to be a leader for the team.”

Ad

Injuries plagued Azzi Fudd's UConn career.

Freshman year: Missed 11 games with a foot injury and fell ill during the national title game.

Sophomore year: Sidelined for two months (22 games) due to a knee injury.

Junior year: Tore her ACL and missed the season after only two weeks of play.

Senior year: Another knee injury, forcing a two-week absence.

Despite this, the Huskies guard capped off the season as the women's NCAA Tournament Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and national champion, leading UConn to an 82-59 victory over South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here