"They have to move the starting lineup": Syracuse insider shares his 2 cents on Kiyan Anthony's role during debut college season 

Kiyan Anthony, the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will follow in his father's footsteps after he signed for the Syracuse Orange. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard ranks No. 33 nationally, as per On3's Industry Rankings.

With Anthony ready to start his collegiate career, Syracuse basketball insider Jackson Holzer talked about the team's starting lineup on "Locked On Syracuse" on Friday:

"Kiyan Anthony is doing so well off the bench that they have to give him more minutes. They have to move the starting lineup around because they need to get Kiyan Anthony on the floor more. And also, I'm not necessarily worried about playing him at small forward rather than shooting guard." (Timestamp: 1:41 onwards)

Holzer then went on to explain that both Anthony and Kingz would be undersized at the small forward position.

"Part of the reason is because he's the same size as Nate Kingz. So basically what I'm saying is is that if you're concerned about Nate Kingz being in the starting lineup at only about 6'5, less than 200 lb, fine. I get it. It's the same deal also with Kiyan Anthony. They could both be a little bit undersized for a small forward in high major division one basketball." (Timestamp: 2:01 onwards)

He also talked about the roster depth and how Anthony's inclusion in the starting five would mean more depth for Adrian Autry's team.

"But having said that, that's the best case scenario. Kiyan Anthony starts to force this team's hand and make him play in the starting lineup this upcoming season, because that would mean that this team has a lot more depth. It would really lengthen out the lineup if he could break out."

A look at Syracuse's 2025 roster with Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony, who ranks No. 11 in the shooting guard position and first in New York, received plenty of offers from top programs, including the Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Providence Friars; however, he chose to sign for the Orange on Nov. 15.

Apart from Anthony, Autry also secured the signatures of Sadiq White, Aaron Womack and Luke Fennell from the Class of 2025. In the transfer portal, they acquired Tyler Betsey from Cincinnati, William Kyle from UCLA, Nait George and Ibrahim Souare from Georgia Tech, Nate Kingz from Oregon State and Bryce Zephir from Montana State.

