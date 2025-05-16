“They need to reunite”: Fans react as Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese get nominated for prestigious award

Former LSU teammates Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese are currently in competition for a prestigious award. Both basketball stars are up for Sportswoman of the Year at the 2025 BET Awards, LSU women's basketball announced on Instagram Friday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

LSU fans shared their reactions to the exciting news in the comments. Many expressed that they missed seeing the former teammates together.

"They need to reunite like now."

An IG user says Johnson and Reese need to reunite

"Miss them tg."

Ad

A comment says they miss seeing Johnson and Reese together

"BRING THE FRIENDSHIP BACK @flaujae @angelreese5😭."

Ad

A fan asks Johnson and Reese to bring their friendship back

"Miss this duo."

Ad

An IG user says they miss the duo of Johnson and Reese

Others highlighted Johnson and Reese's impact on LSU.

Ad

"LSU legends."

A fans calls Johnson and Reese "LSU legends"

"LSU KWEENS."

Ad

An IG user hypes up Johnson and Reese

Some let emojis do the talking:

Ad

"👏👏👏"

"❤️"

"🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Fans express their excitement with emojis

Flau'jae Johnson & Angel Reese's achievements

Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese have both made names for themselves in the world of women's basketball. Johnson is coming off of her junior season at LSU, during which she was second on the squad in scoring (18.6 ppg), steals (1.7 spg) and blocks (0.9 bpg).

Ad

The star guard thrives with NIL and is the highest NIL earner in college women's basketball with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3. She has also gained a following for her music career and released her first R&B album earlier this year.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

Reese spent her junior and senior seasons at LSU and helped guide the team to the 2023 national title. In the NCAA championship season, she led the Tigers in points (23.0 ppg), rebounds (15.4 rpg) and blocks (1.6 bpg). Reese led the team in scoring and rebounding again in her senior season.

Ad

WNBA: Preseason-Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn

The star forward was then selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft. As a rookie, she led the Sky in rebounds (13.1 rpg) and steals (1.3 spg). Reese has a large number of brand endorsements and became the first female athlete to have a meal named after her when McDonald's released the "Angel Reese Special" back in February.

Johnson and Reese are two of the most influential female athletes, resulting in their nominations for Sportswoman of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here