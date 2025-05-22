"They paid over 3 mil to get him”: Fans react as Dame Sarr commits to Jon Scheyer’s Duke over Bill Self’s Kansas

Italian star Dame Sarr has decided on his basketball future. According to ESPN, the No. 17-ranked recruit committed to Duke on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 wing has professional experience, having most recently played for Barcelona. He chose Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils over Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks.

College basketball fans shared their reactions to Sarr's commitment news in the comments section of Tipton Edits' Instagram post.

A fan predicted how much Duke paid Sarr.

"They paid over 3 mil to get him."

An IG user says the Blue Devils paid over $3 million for Sarr (IG/tiptonedits)

Many praised Scheyer for the pickup.

"Jon keeps popping off," a fan wrote.

A fan hypes up Jon Scheyer (IG/tiptonedits)

"Whatever Jon says goes"

A comment discusses Jon Scheyer's success in the transfer portal (IG/tiptonedits)

"Jon gets what Jon wants," another said.

A Duke fan praises Jon Scheyer (IG/tiptonedits)

Some hyped up Sarr.

"tuff"

An IG user calls Sarr "tuff" (IG/tiptonedits)

"Let's gooooooooo"

"Yeeeessssiirrrrr!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Comments react to Sarr's commitment to Duke (IG/tiptonedits)

Dame Sarr discusses commitment to Duke

Dame Sarr comes to Duke as the top international basketball prospect. The wing told ESPN that going to Duke was his dream.

"Duke was my dream school," Sarr said. "I watched a lot of NCAA games this season, especially Duke. I played with Jabari Parker this season, who went to Duke. When I had the chance to go there, I had to take it."

2025 Nike Hoop Summit - Source: Getty

Sarr shared that his ultimate goal is to play in the NBA and that he believes that Duke is the best place to prepare himself for his professional career.

"For me to be as NBA-ready as possible, and become the best version of myself, I needed to have both experiences -- playing for a pro team like Barcelona, and playing in a different type of professional environment like Duke against other players my age," Sarr said. "Opportunity, minutes, repetition -- this route is the best next step for me at this time."

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul v FC Barcelona - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague - Source: Getty

The talented wing comes to Duke with his professional experience under his belt. He debuted in the Spanish ACB league at 16, becoming the second-youngest player in Barcelona club history. Sarr joined the Italian senior national team in November.

Sarr will provide the Blue Devils with a versatile two-way wing with size and experience. He will add to Duke's young roster and aim to develop with the team before beginning his professional career.

