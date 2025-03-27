"They're not burned, guys, they're seasoned": When Shelomi Sanders hilariously made fun of mom Pilar's cooking

Shelomi Sanders roasted her mother, Pilar, during an Instagram Live in 2022. The video begins with the Alabama A&M guard talking about how her mother wanted to make some "cinnabons," so she put them in the oven with a timer for 20 minutes.

To make use of the break, Pilar decided to take a shower, knowing that it would not be that long. However, it was and the cinnamon rolls in the oven burned. Shelomi Sanders joked about her mother's culinary skills, saying (2:25):

"Black. They're not burnt, guys. They're seasoned. Yeah, we'll say they're seasoned."

Pilar Sanders then tried to justify, saying that cooking is an art form she is still trying to master. Fans in the comments then began to question Shelomi, asking her if her mother could actually cook.

"She can cook. She actually really can, but that was just I don't know what that was," Sanders said. "She said she wanted to do that too, put in some resin and frame it. The name would have been, what would the name be? Dark Rose."

While they agreed that they still needed to work on the artwork's name, Shelomi reassured fans that her mother was a good cook. However, she just has a few bad moments. She gave an example of when she had bad moments and it was with bacon.

"I'll be burning some bacon sometimes," Shelomi said.

Later on in the video, Shelomi Sanders showed the burnt cinnabons, which had a blackened top half and uncooked bottom.

Shelomi Sanders' mother, Pilar, stood by her through tough decisions

For the first two years of her college career, Shelomi Sanders followed after her father, Deion Sanders, first playing for Jackson State and then moving to Colorado when he became the head coach for the Buffaloes.

However, after playing just five games through her sophomore season at Colorado, Shelomi entered the transfer portal, choosing the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Coach Prime disapproved of her decision, calling it stupid.

However, her mother, Pilar Sanders, stood by the guard, even traveling with her as she settled into her new school.

“We’re hitting the road y’all. We love Boulder, CO and thank you. But you gotta put yourself first, baby. Let’s go,” she said in a video via Instagram.

When asked why she transferred, Shelomi Sanders shared that she was mad and sad that not enough was being poured into her as a player and as a person at Colorado.

