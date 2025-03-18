UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers opened up about how her family has provided emotional support as her college career comes to an end in an interview with People published on Tuesday. During the interview, Bueckers talked about working with a sports psychologist to help her handle the pressure of her growing personality and how her siblings have been a joy to be around.

"They're [Ryan, Drew and Lauren] so disconnected," Buckers said. "They don't really talk basketball with me. They just are my little siblings. They just bring me a whole bunch of joy. They have this little kid joy about them."

Paige Bueckers was candid about playing with a focus on having fun and playing with joy in the NCAA Tournament. With this college season being her last, fans had high expectations from Bueckers on winning an NCAA Championship with UConn Huskies. Bueckers has been instrumental in UConns’ success this season, averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and shooting 53.6%.

Bueckers’ impressive season has seen her put up 20 or more points in 17 games. In her four seasons with UConn since 2020, Bueckers has been a two-time First Team AP All-American (2021, 2024), AP Player of the Year (2021), Naismith Award (2021) and Wooden Award (2021).

Geno Auriemma highlights the key role for Paige Bueckers in NCAA Tournament

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma appeared on ESPN on Monday, where he discussed his expectations from Paige Bueckers throughout the NCAA Tournament. Auriemma emphasized an intangible yet crucial role Bueckers must embrace, leadership. Auriemma expanded on the importance of Bueckers’ role, highlighting the Huskies’ many 'new faces.'

"We go into this NCAA Tournament game on Saturday, Paige is starting,” Auriemma said. “But Sarah [Strong] is new, Kaitlyn Chen is new, Azzi [Fudd] didn't play last year, Jana [El Alfy] didn't play last year. It’s a lot of new faces on our team. So Paige needs to help that whole process along."

With just a few days away from tipping off their 2025 NCAA Tournament run, No. 2 seed UConn will face No. 15-ranked Arkansas State on Saturday. With high expectations surrounding the Huskies’ postseason performance, Bueckers will have an important role to play on the UConn roster. Geno Auriemma will be looking to guide the Huskies to its first national championship since 2016.

"Now she knows the drill,” Auriemma said. “She knows exactly what's coming ahead of her. I think it’s more about getting her to apply what she has learned to the other players on the floor who don’t have the same level of experience."

Given Paige Bueckers’ experience and the guidance of Auriemma, she is well-positioned to guide her teammates through the pressures of the tournament.

