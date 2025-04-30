“They’re getting a guard with size”: CBB analyst Adam Finkelstein weighs in on Darius Adams’ commitment to Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins have had a difficult offseason. While they had a strong season, reaching the Sweet 16 of March Madness and losing to the eventual champion Florida Gators, the offseason has been challenging. Shortly after the end of the season, coach Kevin Willard announced that he was leaving the team to take the head coaching job at Villanova.

With Willard leaving the team, several players entered the transfer portal. As a result, it could be challenging for the Terrapins to have a similarly strong season next season. Overall, 10 players entered the transfer portal, and seven have committed to new teams.

However, the offseason has not been all bad for the Terrapins. On Tuesday, No. 26-ranked recruit Darius Adams committed to Maryland, according to 247 Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein. He made a post on Instagram, sharing his thoughts on the addition.

"They're getting a guard with size, skill, and feel, while simultaneously penetrating that Northeast recruiting market that Maryland needs to be successful," Finkelstein said.

Adams is the first confirmed recruit commitment for the Terrapins. He played for La Mumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. It will be interesting to see if new coach Buzz Williams can secure other top commitments.

Maryland Terrapins have eight incoming transfers

The Terrapins have secured commitments from 10 incoming transfers. As a result, the team will have a hugely different look next season. The eight transfers are as follows:

Elijah Saunders (Virginia)

Isaiah Watts (Washington State)

Andre Mills (Texas A&M)

George Turkson Jr. (Texas A&M)

Solomon Washington (Texas A&M)

David Coit Jr. (Kansas)

Myles Rice (Indiana)

Pharrel Payne (Texas A&M)

Of those eight recruits, six were rated as four-star transfers, with only Andre Mills and George Turkson Jr. being rated as three-star transfers, according to 247 Sports. Four transfers followed Buzz Williams from Texas A&M to the Terrapins.

With the team bringing in so many players through the transfer portal, many of them will play key roles next season. Saunders, Watts, Washington and Saunders could all be starters in the opening night lineup, and the other four could play key supporting roles for the team.

It will be a challenge for Williams to get this team to mesh with so many new players. However, he has some continuity from his Texas A&M squad that should make things a little easier.

