"They're going B2B just like the men did": UConn fans ecstatic as Geno Auriemma secures Serah Williams' commitment in massive transfer portal move 

Former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams has committed to the national champions, UConn Huskies, ahead of the new season. Williams chose to join UConn over LSU and UNC, as she announced her decision with a social media post on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 forward spent three years with the Badgers before moving to the portal. She quickly became one of the best players in the transfer portal, and the Huskies did enough to land the senior forward for her last year of eligibility.

Hearing the news of Williams joining the Huskies, UConn fans were ecstatic, as some of them believed that they would defend their national championship title next season.

"They're going B2B just like the men did recently," one college hoops fan said.

"Congrats to UConn, the 2026 national champions," another fan reacted.

"Let's goooo! She was the one player I really wanted to land at UConn," a fan wrote.

"Ramping up for a helluva season, can't wait," another fan expressed.

"Let's run it back!!!!" one fan added.

"Let's go! B2B," another fan said.

Serah Williams will provide the Huskies and Geno Auriemma with a massive boost in the frontcourt with her size, experience and skills. It will be exciting to see how she goes about her business, playing alongside the likes of Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd.

Serah Williams is coming to UConn after 3 great years with the Wisconsin Badgers

Serah Williams comes to Connecticut after three years of experience with the Wisconsin Badgers. In her first year, she was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, while winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Week four times.

Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn

She raised her standards in her sophomore year when she set a new Big Ten record of consecutive double-doubles. She was also named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year whilst also being named the 2024 All-Big Ten Defensive Team. She also made it to the 2024 Big Ten First Team.

In her third season, she continued the momentum with some exceptional performances and was named to the 2025 Big Ten First Team and Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

However, despite her heroics last season, the Badgers finished 10th in the Big Ten with a poor 4-14 regular season record. They also crashed out of the Big Ten tournament in the first round after losing to Iowa.

Serah Williams averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.3% from the field last season. Her size, rebounding and floor spacing will surely help the Huskies in their quest to defend the national championship.

