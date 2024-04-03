"They're like Hulk Hogan of college basketball": Alabama guard Rylan Griffen draws up bold comparison for Dan Hurley's UConn ahead of Final Four

The UConn Huskies are looking to become the first men's college basketball team to repeat as national champions since the Florida Gators did so in 2006 and 2007. They will clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Final Four on Saturday with a trip to Monday's national title game on the line.

Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen compared the matchup to a 1990 WWF wrestling match that took place at WrestleMania VI. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Griffen, who is an avid wrestling fan, stated:

"I think Ultimate Warrior beat Hulk Hogan when Hulk Hogan was big dog. He was the highest, big-time dude going in WWF at the time and Ultimate Warrior came in with a bunch of energy and beat him. He got the belt, he got the championship. Hulk Hogan, he was just laying down on the floor, hurting and stuff."

Griffen continued:

"I would say that, because Hulk Hogan is in the GOAT conversation for WWF and UConn, they’re a really, really good team. They’re like the Hulk Hogan of college basketball right now. So Ultimate Warrior came in there and beat him, so I would say it’s like that."

Check out Rylan Griffen's comments on the Final Four matchup below (starting at the 3:14 mark):

The Crimson Tide, who have never won a national title in program history, will enter the matchup as an 11.5-point underdog. Meanwhile, the Huskies are in search of their sixth national title.

Colin Cowherd heaps high praise on UConn ahead of Final Four

The UConn Huskies men's and women's teams have reached the Final Four. Speaking to guest John Middlekauff on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the podcast host labeled the program as the greatest in college sports, stating:

"UConn is the greatest program in the history of college sports. Men, women, baseball, football, basketball, women's basketball, nobody ever talks about. They're gonna have six different titles if they win this one. And I'm watching them the other night and I'm like, I don't know exactly why this is because by the way they're the biggest college basketball program in the Northeast now, which is where all the main media is."

Check out Colin Cowherd's comments on the UConn Huskies below (starting at the 5:28 mark):

Cowherd noted that the Huskies are never a national story despite their continued success, suggesting that their down years and men's basketball coaching changes have affected the national perspective of the program. The men's team will look to win their sixth title, while the women's team is looking to win their 12th title.