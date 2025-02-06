"They're mad that he left": Penny Hardaway on why he helped Memphis star PJ Haggerty keep his nerves vs former team, Tulsa

The Memphis Tigers, coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, notched their ninth AAC victory, 19th overall, of the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday. As the 17th-ranked team in the country, they defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on their home floor by 12 points, 81-73, as they continue to sit atop the conference standings.

Hardaway's squad was led by guard PJ Haggerty, who transferred from Tulsa earlier this campaign. Playing against his former team, the junior shot the lights out with a game-high 23 markers on 10-for-16 shooting, contributing three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

During the post-game presser, Hardaway detailed how he helped Haggerty keep his composure to produce an outstanding performance against the program he played for in his second year of college ball.

"Actually, I went to him before the game and asked him, 'Was he okay? Just the let the game come to him.' And, he was okay. I didn't do that with Colby Rogers, and he had a bad game. So, I felt like I had to go to PJ and just kind of check his temperature on where he was because you know how it is," Hardaway shared. (1:24)

"Playing your old team, they're mad that he left. They were going to try to take him out of the game. I just wanted to make sure he was good," he then concluded.

Touted as one of the candidates for the Naismith College Player of the Year, Haggerty is putting up a phenomenal first stint under the tutelage of Hardaway. The 20-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 boards, 3.6 dimes and 2.1 steals in around 36.5 minutes per game this campaign.

Penny Hardaway is glad to see his guards put more emphasis on systematic offenses

Penny Hardaway can be critical when it comes to his backcourt personnel and their decision-making. But, with their recent success, the 53-year-old is proud of his players.

"At first, it was frustrating. Being a point guard that played in the NBA that had to run the show my whole life, I understand that possession is king. You don't just throw the ball away. You don't be careless with the basketball," Hardaway said. (2:45)

"I'm trying to allow these guys to have freedom, and freedom comes with some responsibility. We were just a little too wild at first, and then we calmed it down, started watching film, going through things differently, helping them understand where their outlets were going to be, and talking about sharing the ball from good to great," he continued.

With the Memphis Tigers finding their strides, Hardaway and Co. will gun for a 10th conference win, 20th overall, on Sunday, Feb. 9, against the Temple Owls on their home floor.

