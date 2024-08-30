"They're in rarefied air": NCAAB analyst speaks on the impact Dan Hurley's UConn will have if Huskies three-peat

Is it fair to say Dan Hurley's UConn is one of the greatest college basketball programs? The Huskies’ back-to-back championship run has already cemented its legacy, but a potential three-peat would get them into the conversation of the most dominating teams.

As the new college basketball season nears, much of the conversation hovers around UConn's back-to-back national championships and whether they can pull off the third one in a row.

They were the first team to win successive NCAA titles since Florida did in 2006 and 2007. However, Hurley wishes to achieve a third consecutive victory, a feat only UCLA has managed in college basketball history.

On Thursday, NCAAB analyst Jay Bilas talked about the impact Dan Hurley's UConn would have following the success.

"I think UConn is certainly in the discussion among the greatest programs in college basketball history," Bilas said. "When you start thinking about the last 25 years, UConn's right at the top of any discussion ... I think UConn is in that realm now and to win three in a row in today's game is really hard to imagine."

"We've seen a couple of back-to-backs. Duke did in 91-92. We saw Florida do it and I think it was 07-08 and then Uconn the last two years. If they can tack a third on there, they're in rarefied air. But five national championships in 25 years, Storrs has a right to start saying capital college basketball."

Coach Dan Hurley rejected the Lakers' job offers in June and returned to UConn. Even though Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer and Stephon Castle from last season's championship team departed, Hurley is confident UConn will still be a strong contender for another title.

Dan Hurley's UConn rumored to join Big 12

The Big East without UConn is hard to imagine. But it could be a reality as the program is looking for a potential move to the Big 12 conference. The rumor of the Huskies leaving for Big 12 is gaining steam.

Connecticut is undoubtedly the best program in the country right now and the Big 12 is the best men's basketball conference. For three years in a row, the Big 12 has had the highest NET ranking among all conferences. It also includes some of the best teams, like Kansas, Baylor, Arizona, and Kentucky.

