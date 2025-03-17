"They're threatening our guys": Tom Izzo makes playful remark about MSU alums Magic Johnson and Draymond Green helping team during March Madness

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has said that some legendary MSU alums are helping the program ahead of its March Madness run this year. The Spartans secured a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament and are now boosted by some of the program's former players, who made it big in the NBA.

Izzo appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and revealed that the MSU legends have been "threatening" his current crop of players in a way that has boosted their confidence.

"We've kinda had a philosophy," Izzo said (1:09). "And at the same time, I'm the luckiest guy in America. Why Michigan State? You've got Magic Johnson, Mateen Cleaves, Steve Smith and Draymond Green. Those guys are all calling back now this week and they're threatening our guys to be quite honest about it.

"They're threatening them, and that works better than the coach doing anything."

Izzo's MSU won the regular season title this year and clinched the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans beat No. 8 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament but then lost to No. 6 seed Wisconsin in the semifinals.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Michigan State can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Tom Izzo's Michigan State will play First Round of 2025 NCAA Tournament vs. Bryant

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo - Source: Imagn

Tom Izzo's Michigan State (27-6) will face No. 15-seeded Bryant (23-11) in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bulldogs made it to March Madness by winning the regular season title and the America East Tournament.

Izzo is in his 30th year in charge of MSU. He will lead the program into the NCAA Tournament for the 27th consecutive year.

Izzo won the national title with the Spartans in 2000 and will be aiming to add another championship to his honors at Michigan State this season.

