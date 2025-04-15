"They rule the world": Fans buzz as Azzi Fudd, Kamorea Arnold, Ice Brady, & Sarah Strong come together to support Paige Bueckers

Members of the UConn women’s basketball team were reunited at the 2025 WNBA draft to show support for the expected first pick, Paige Bueckers. Current members of the team, Azzi Fudd, Kamorea Arnold, Ice Brady, & Sarah Strong, all showed up at the event in New York.

Former Huskies and Seattle Storm point guard Nika Muhl also took the opportunity to reunite with her former teammates.

In a video posted on Instagram by the Overtime WBB account, the four of them can be seen trying to pose for a group picture on the orange carpet, while Fudd granted an interview afterwards.

Fans were excited to see these stars back together on this occasion to show support for the superstar Bueckers.

“i love them so much,” a fan wrote

“My avengers lowkey,” another fan wrote

“Ok yeah they rule the world,” one other fan wrote

Fans buzz as Azzi Fudd, Kamorea Arnold, Ice Brady, Nika Muhl & Sarah Strong come together to support Paige Bueckers. Credit: IG/@overtimewbb

More fans in the comments expressed their love for this group of talented ladies.

“One thing about them, they'll support one another. They are so gorgeous,” someone wrote

“They all look so good,” someone else wrote

“I'd be grateful to have a friendship like this,” a fan appreciated the bond shared by the Huskies women

This has become sort of a tradition with the UConn team, as Bueckers attended the 2024 WNBA draft to support Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards.

Edwards was selected by the Washington Mystics as the sixth overall pick, while Muhl was the 14th pick, selected by Seattle Storm.

Bueckers opted out of the WNBA draft last year despite having a top-3 projection. But this year, Bueckers is set to join the Dallas Wings as the first overall pick after winning the NCAA national championship with UConn in her final college year.

Fudd, who was also projected to be a top-five pick this year, opted to remain for one more year in college, citing that she wanted to work on everything that needed working on.

How much will Paige Bueckers earn in her WNBA rookie contract?

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers became the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Having just signed a lucrative deal with Unrivaled, the guard is maximizing her star power.

She is expected to earn a starting salary of $78,831 with Dallas based on the existing scale in the WNBA. Over a four-year contract, it is expected that Bueckers will earn $348,198, with only the first three years guaranteed and the team holding the option to activate the fourth.

She is expected to earn $80,408 in her second year. There will be another improvement by the third year, when she is expected to earn $88,449, before a club option for $100,510 in the fourth year.

