"They see me as a key piece": 4-star prospect Treyvon Maddox makes feelings known on Jai Lucas' Miami following commitment decision 

Jai Lucas, the new Miami Hurricanes coach, secured another commitment. Treyvon Maddox, the No. 112 recruit (as per On3's Industry Rankings), committed to the Hurricanes as Jai Lucas wraps up his recruitment heading into the next season.

The news was confirmed by 247Sports, which interviewed Maddox, asking him why he chose Miami.

“I chose Miami because the moment I stepped on campus I felt at home the energy and the culture from academics to athletics stood out to me,” Maddox said.

“I felt like the coaching staff they really believed in me, and I felt like I could have been a part of the team. I can see myself growing not just as a player but as a person in the program.”

The 6-foot-6 small forward also talked about what Jai Lucas said to convince him to come to Miami.

“Their vision was clear they see me as a key piece they emphasize player development on and off the court we talked about building something special not just for the season but for the future,” Maddox said.

Treyvon Maddox ranks 27th in the small forward position and 17th in Florida. He received offers from other colleges, including Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Dayton Flyers and Illinois Fighting Illini as well.

He said about his contribution to the team:

“What I bring to the program is a winning mentality intensity and a winning mindset.

"I take pride in doing the little things defending the best players rebounding and making the right reads, and I’m always going to compete! I'm ready to help elevate Miami basketball and do whatever it takes to win.”

In three seasons at Oak Ridge High School, Maddox played 79 games and averaged 9.6 points, 0.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per outing.

A look at Jai Lucas' Miami Hurricanes heading into the next season

Jai Lucas will look to start strong in his first season as the coach. He has made some strong additions to the roster, including four-star small forwards Shelton Henderson and Treyvon Maddox and shooting guard Dante Allen.

He also received a hard commitment from 3-star point guard, John Laboy, and an unranked player from Belgrade, Timotej Malovec.

In the transfer portal, the team acquired Malik Reneau from Indiana, Ernest Udeh Jr. from TCU, Marcus Allen from Missouri, Tru Washington from New Mexico State, Tre Donaldson from Michigan and Jordyn Kee from Georgia Tech.

