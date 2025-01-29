“They want to muck up the game”: Cooper Flagg accepts opponent team’s physical approach against him leading to “war”-like games 

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg has become accustomed to opponents employing a physical approach to try to slow him down. Rather than being deterred, Flagg has seen this as a challenge to embrace and a way to elevate his own game.

In an interview posted by Carolina Blitz on Instagram Tuesday after Duke's win over NC State, Flagg reflected on the aggressive style of play he faces from opponents.

“Yeah, for sure I think it says something about the way teams want to play us,” Flagg said. “They just want to muck up the game and make it physical. It shows what their game plan is, knowing that’s what they have to do to stop us.”

For Flagg, the physicality of these matchups is no surprise, it’s part of the game at a high level. Instead of letting it frustrate him, he viewed it as an opportunity to compete even harder.

“Knowing if I’m playing to that, just accepting it and going to battle,” Flagg said. “We know that every game is a war, so it only gets me juiced up a little bit.”

Cooper Flagg's second-half heroics propel Duke past NC State

Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg delivered another standout performance on Monday, leading the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils to a hard-fought 74-64 victory over NC State. Despite facing their first halftime deficit in a home game this season, Duke rallied behind Flagg’s explosive second-half showing to secure their 14th consecutive win.

In the first half, the Blue Devils struggled offensively, falling behind by as many as 13 points. Flagg was relatively quiet during the opening 20 minutes but erupted in the second half, scoring 22 of his game-high 28 points. His early scoring surge included eight points within the first six minutes.

NCAA Basketball: Duke's Cooper Flagg - Source: Image via Imagn

A pivotal moment came midway through the second half when Flagg made a 4-point play, sinking his only three-pointer of the game and extending the Blue Devils’ advantage to 55-50. Although Duke struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 4-of-20 attempts, Flagg’s timely shot proved crucial.

NC State refused to back down, seeking their first three-game winning streak over Duke since 1988. The Wolfpack kept the game close until the final minutes, but Flagg continued to shine in critical moments. With just 1:26 left on the clock and the shot clock winding down, Flagg delivered a perfectly placed pass to Patrick Ngongba for a layup, giving Duke a 70-64 cushion and sealing the victory.

Cooper Flagg’s all-around performance included seven rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal. Now averaging 23.5 points in ACC play, Flagg is proving to be one of the most dominant freshmen in college basketball.

