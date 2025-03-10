"THEY WERE MADE FOR THIS": Kylie Feuerbach hypes Lucy Olsen dancing with her mom in latest TikTok video

It was a dance of Iowa moms and daughters as Lucy Olsen showed off a fun moment with her mother, Kelley Olsen, in a TikTok video. Olsen's video showed the Hawkeye star dancing with her mother alongside teammate Taylor Stremlow and her mother, Sarah Stremlow, on Saturday.

Ad

"Momma tik tok," the video was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Fellow Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach reacted to the video with a sweet comment.

"THEY WERE MADE FOR THIS," she wrote.

Kylie Feuerbach reacts to Lucy Olsen's TikTok video. Image via @lucyolsen45

All three Iowa stars featured in Friday's narrow 60-59 loss to Ohio State. Olsen led the charge for the Hawkeyes with 14 points and seven assists, while Feuerbach recorded seven points, two rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes of play.

Ad

Stremlow had limited time on the court, of only five minutes and managed to add two rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa's loss will likely have little to no impact on their NCAA Tournament seeding. The Hawkeyes will await Selection Sunday and their regional assignment for the NCAA Tournament, which is set for March 16.

Lucy Olsen's Iowa suffer narrow loss vs Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal

Iowa women's basketball team battled for 40 minutes against Ohio State for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, but ultimately fell short. The Hawkeyes lost by one point, adding to their seemingly long list of heartbreaking finishes this season.

Ad

After winning their first two games of the tournament, the Hawkeyes fell to the Buckeyes 60-59 and were forced to give up their Big Ten title of four years. For Lucy Olsen, who led Iowa's scoring and assists, the team lost because they missed a lot of buckets.

“I think we got a lot of good open shots. We just didn’t hit as many as we needed to. I missed a lot of layups,” said Lucy Olsen. “Just a few more makes, and that’s our game.”

Ad

While coach Jan Jensen was disappointed with the game's outcome, she expressed her pride in her team for how far they have come despite the adversity they faced.

“You don’t like to lose. It’s so weird about sport, the difference — the euphoria of a win to the disappointment of a loss. But so many more positives out of this experience for sure,” said Jensen per On3.

Ad

“I think what they’ve been through, if you can come through adversity and look back on it and really look at where you’ve grown and have more success than not, I think you should feel really good about getting to play in the Big Dance.”

The Hawkeyes are now just 1-6 in games that were lost by five points or less.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here