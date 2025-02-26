“Thinking he's going to have the Caitlin Clark explosion to the game”: Fans react as ex-NBA pros discuss Cooper Flagg’s possible impact on the league

Cooper Flagg to the NBA is all but a done deal. A player of his stature, especially as the star player of the Duke Blue Devils, will get attention from teams projected to be in the draft lottery.

Former NBA players Matt Barnes and Keyon Dooling talked about Flagg's draft prospects on the All The Smoke podcast. Dooling believes the NBA will emphasize Flagg as much as possible due to their ability to potentially market him as one of the best players in the game.

"I like player freedom. If you choose to stay in college and get that experience, if that's your end game, and if that's something you're enjoying right now, do it. But I think our game means Cooper, you know, we talked about this a couple episodes ago, Matt, like we need an American-born white player. In my opinion, you know, I'm saying to come in and represent," Dooling said.

Fans took to social media to react to their comments, believing that Flagg should remain in college and not rush his career to the pros. Here are some of the reactions.

"Thinking he's going to have the Caitlin Clark explosion to the game," one fan said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Cooper Flagg. (Instagram)

"I wouldn't rush him or any kid to leave college. Be a kid and enjoy college life. Become a man before getting into that NBA life," another said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Flagg. (Instagram)

"Why not let the kid develop as a player? He does to for 3 yrs then come out, the product in the NBA is better if the talent is developed," one commented.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Flagg. (Instagram)

Others believe that Flagg should return to Duke if the Washington Wizards win the first pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.

"If the Wizards get the #1 Pick, I'd definitely go back to Duke," one fan said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Cooper Flagg. (Instagram)

"Cooper does NOT want to be in a Wizards jersey," one claimed.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Flagg. (Instagram)

"I'd rather play for Duke than the Washington Wizards too," a fan wrote.

Fan reacts to social media post involving Flagg. (Instagram)

What's next for Cooper Flagg, Blue Devils?

Cooper Flagg's prospects for the NBA Draft will definitely be on the radar when he announces. Until then, he will continue his growth as one of the best players in college basketball.

This season, Flagg is producing 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks. He's shooting 49.1% from the field, including 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Duke boasts a 25-3 overall record, going 16-1 after 17 ACC matchups. They average 82.6 points on shooting splits of 49.2% overall and 39.1% from downtown, blowing out teams by 21.6 points per game.

Following Tuesday's win over Miami, Flagg and the No. 2 Blue Devils will prepare for their next matchup - against the Florida State Seminoles on March 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

