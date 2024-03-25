"This wasn't always like this when I got here" - Elizabeth Kitley opens up on warm reception from Virginia Tech crowd amid season-ending injury

Elizabeth Kitley of the Virginia Tech Hokies suffered a season-ending injury in their regular season finale against University of Virginia. The three-time ACC player of the year tore her ACL and has been rulrd out for the season, confirmed coach Kenny Brooks on Thursday.

Kitley attended the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Baylor to support her team's. The reception at the center was overwhelming, with the crowd bestowing her the warmest welcome and a standing ovation.

When asked about the crowd's reaction to her entry, Elizabeth said:

"It means everything. This wasn't always like this when I got here. First, I wanted to build this program and the community has been incredible. The love is very mutual ... It's nice that they appreciate me but I probably appreciate them more"

Her absence would be a severe blow for her team, as Kitley returned for her fifth year of eligibility in the hope of taking her team to the Final Four. Virginia Tech defeated Marshall without Elizabeth in Friday's matchup with a score of 92-49 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. However, they succumbed to a 75-72 defeat at the hands of Baylor on Sunday.

Kitley is a three-time All-American. She averaged 22.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks this season. She played a crucial role in driving Virginia Tech to its first-ever ACC regular-season title and also set a new conference record for double-doubles.

What happened to Elizabeth Kitley?

In the regular season finale against University of Virginia, Virginia Tech's center suffered a non-contact knee injury in the third quarter. When Kitley went for a layup, she was fouled on her right side.

After a shot, she hit the floor and grabbed her left knee. She returned to the bench and didn't play the rest of the game.

Before leaving the game, Kitely scored 20 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in 22 minutes. On Thursday, Kenny Brooks and Elizabeth confirmed the news of the ACL tear.

"[It's been] hard [for Kitley],She's been emotional. I've been emotional. I think we probably text each other probably 30 times a day. She will be good and then she will be sad. The kid has put everything into this and she's the reason we are here. She's the reason we are here... the kid ate, slept, drank basketball, but everything Hokie basketball." said Kenny Brooks via ESPN.

