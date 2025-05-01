“This is bittersweet”: College hoops fans react as Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens commits to UCLA

Gianna Kneepkens has decided where she will play next season. The Utah star guard is transferring to UCLA, Women's College Hoops announced on Thursday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

College hoops fans have long been awaiting Kneepkens' decision, and they reacted to the news in the comments section. Many praised her for choosing to join the Bruins.

"Great move for her ... Lauen and Sienna will get a lot of attention and when they kick out, they got a heck of a three-point shooter," one wrote.

"Honestly the best place she could (have) gone to imo, I thought maybe Texas but UCLA fits her really well," another commented.

Ad

Fans say Gianna Kneepkens made a good choice going to UCLA (image credit: instagram/wch_transfers)

"Great addition!" one said.

Ad

An IG user says Kneepkens will be a great addition to UCLA (image credit: instagram/wch_transfers)

Others used emojis to show their excitement.

Ad

"👏," a fan commented.

"This is🔥, " another fan wrote.

Comments use emojis to react to Kneepkens' commitment news (image credit: instagram/wch_transfers)

Some had mixed feelings about Kneepkens heading to UCLA.

Ad

"This is bittersweet. She will be missed at Utah, but this is a great opportunity for her!" a fan said.

"Figured she'd want to stay closer on the west side," one fan commented.

An IG user calls Kneepkens' decision bittersweet (image credit: instagram/wch_transfers)

A comment says they didn't think Kneepkens would end up at UCLA (image credit: instagram/wch_transfers)

What Gianna Kneepkens brings to UCLA

Gianna Kneepkens is joining UCLA with four years of college experience under her belt. The guard was an immediate difference maker for the Utes, starting in 25 games as a freshman and averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Ad

A broken foot kept Kneepkens sidelined for all but eight games in the 2023-24 season, but she bounced back better than ever last season. Her 19.3 ppg led Utah, and she added 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The 6-foot guard was efficient, shooting 50.4%, including 44.8% from beyond the arc. She also made 89.0% of her free throws last season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Indiana at Utah - Source: Imagn

In her four seasons with the Utes, she was a three-time Big 12 all-conference selection. Kneepkens will head to Bruins, who are coming off their first Final Four appearance in program history.

The guard will make the transition from the Big 12 to the Big Ten next season and will aim to help 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Betts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here