"This brother Cooper Flagg is special": Stephen A. Smith lauds Duke superstar ahead of Final Four matchup vs Houston

The Duke Blue Devils, led by freshman sensation Cooper Flagg, will face the Houston Cougars on Saturday. They're coming off an 85-65 victory over Alabama in the East Region Final of the 2025 NCAA tournament.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” sports analyst Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Duke’s strength and Cooper Flagg’s impact on the team. Smith had high praise for the Blue Devils, emphasizing Flagg's exceptional talent.

“I’m looking at Duke right now," Smith said. "They’re just head and shoulders above everybody else right now. They’re a juggernaut. They can beat you any way you ask them to. You wanna get physical? Fine.

"You wanna be up-tempo? Fine. You wanna slow it down? Fine. And we got a cat that’s a freshman that may be the best player in the country. This brother, Cooper Flagg, is special, y’all. Make no mistake about it. And that’s why I look at Duke right now.”

“Allowed me to play freely”: Cooper Flagg’s appreciation for Duke’s coaching staff

Cooper Flagg has been a key force behind Duke’s strong tournament run, In the regional final, Flagg finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, once again showing his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

During the postgame press conference, Flagg credited his teammates and coaching staff for their support, and when asked to share his thoughts on being named the East Regional MVP, he said:

“I mean, obviously, it’s a big honor and a blessing. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the guys sitting next to me here and the rest of the guys in the locker room, so I have to give all the credit to them.” [7:29]

“The coaches also played a huge role, putting me in really good situations, placing me in the right spots on the court, and giving me the ball where I needed it. They allowed me to play freely, whether it was off the ball or on the ball, just letting me be me. I just have to give all the credit to my teammates and coaches.”

Across Duke’s first four NCAA Tournament games, Flagg has averaged 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks. As Duke prepares for their Final Four clash with Houston, all eyes will be on Flagg.

