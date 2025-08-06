"This was brutal": Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder challenge each other to rounds of pistol squats

Hanna and Haley Cavinder were involved in a friendly competition as the twins challenged each other to rounds of pistol squats in the gym.In a video posted on their joint TikTok account, the twins went at it, performing one-leg squats with each leg. At first, Hanna started with her right leg and Haley with her left, as the twins completed 13 squats, with Haley doing two more to win the first round.The second round saw the twins switch their legs for the challenge, in which Hanna won. The twins then got into an argument about who was the ultimate winner.&quot;one thing about have a twin everything is a competition,&quot; the video was captioned.View on TikTok&quot;Okay, we are gonna be doing the pistol squat challenge, let's see who can do as many pistol squats,&quot; Hanna Cavinder said, before she was interrupted by her sister, who reminded her of the score, &quot;I am up 2-0, so let's see.&quot;&quot;That was brutal,&quot; Hannah Cavinder said after the first round.The twins got into a little argument while counting the final score.&quot;I did 18 and 15 total, I win,&quot; Haley Cavinder said. &quot;As a combined total, I won.&quot;The twins finished their college basketball careers with the Miami Hurricanes last season. Both began with the Fresno State Bulldogs in the 2019-20 season, and then transferred to Miami in the 2022-23 season.Last season, Haley Cavinder averaged 18.2 points on 46.2% shooting, including 31.3% from the 3-point line. She also grabbed 6.5 rebounds, to go along with 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game.Her sister was also an important part of the roster, averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game in 32.8 minutes. She shot 46.4% from the field, including 28.9% from behind the arc and 76.5% from the free-throw line.Haley Cavinder shares her experience after her surgeryHaley Cavinder underwent a breast augmentation surgery and shared an update on the twins' Instagram account on July 17. In the video, the former Miami guard talked about her experience, as her sister sat beside her for support.“So it was my first time going under and I was a little nervous but it was amazing,” Haley said. “My anesthesia's kind of worn off and I'm feeling good. I feel like I just had a really hard chest workout.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe twins, who have decided to leave basketball, are now focused on building their brand, with NIL deals from WWE, PSD Underwear, GHOST and more.