"This is bulls**t, this is not Big Ten protocol": Furious Iowa HC Lisa Bluder rants after falling short against unranked Nebraska by 3 points

Lisa Bluder and the No.2-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes were upset by the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, losing 82-79 after being outscored by 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Hawkeyes head coach was not happy following the loss as she went off in the media room as Cornhuskers forward Alexis Markowski was speaking with the media.

"Here's the audio from my external microphone during today's press conference. As Alexis Markowski was answering a question, you can hear Lisa Bluder trying to get into the media room, saying, "this is bulls**t, this is not Big Ten protocol... they play music while you shoot free throws..." The visiting team is traditionally supposed to go to the podium first."

While the road team generally goes to the podium first, to make it quicker to get back to their university, Iowa reportedly took some time to do so. Nebraska players took time on the court following the game to celebrate with fans, who stormed the court following their upset victory, yet still made it to the podium ahead of their opponents.

The Hawkeyes did shoot just 9-15 from the free-throw line, while the Cornhuskers shot 10-14. Although three of Iowa's misses came from Hannah Stuelke, who is just a 58.3% shooter from the line, Caitlin Clark, who sits at 85.0% for the season, also missed three free throws, finishing 6-9 from the line.

How has Lisa Bluder performed in her coaching career?

Lisa Bluder began her coaching career in the 1984-85 season, leading the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees. She spent six seasons in the role, finishing her tenure with a 169-36 record.

Ahead of the 1990-91 season, Bluder accepted an offer to become head coach of the Drake Bulldogs. In 10 seasons leading the program, she compiled a 188-105 record, reaching the NCAA Tournament four times. The Bulldogs won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament four times while winning the regular season title three times. She was named Missouri Valley Coach of the Year three times.

She joined the Iowa Hawkeyes in the same position ahead of the 2000-01 season and has spent the past 24 seasons in the role. The Hawkeyes have a 516-252 record under Bluder, winning the Big Ten Tournament four times and the regular season title two times.

They have reached the NCAA Tournament 17 times, reaching the national title for the first time in program history last season. Bluder has also been named Big Ten Coach of the Year three times.