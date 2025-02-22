"This can’t turn into two losses": Dusty May maintains positivity despite 13-point loss against in-state rivals Michigan State

Michigan Wolverines coach Dusty May has shared a message of hope after his team’s loss against in-state rivals Michigan State on Saturday.

After the loss, May spoke to reporters about how he wanted his team to respond. The coach expressed hope that the Wolverines will immediately return to winning ways the next time they take the court.

“This can’t turn into two losses. There’s no time to hang our hat, hang our heads and mope and feel sorry for ourselves,” May said after the game.

No. 12 Michigan Wolverines were riding high with their six-game winning streak heading into the game, but fell to the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (62-75) on Friday evening inside the Crisler Center.

It was a game of two halves, with Wolverines leading 38-34 at halftime. However, they collapsed in the second half, shooting 37.5 percent from the field and losing 41-24.

Vladislav Goldin, who proposed to his girlfriend after the game, scored a joint-game-high 21 points, but it was not enough to help the Wolverines extend their winning streak.

Wolverines lose top spot but have chance to avenge loss in coming weeks

Following the loss, Michigan now has a 20-6 overall record this season and a 12-3 conference record. The defeat saw the Wolverines relinquish the top spot to the Spartans in the conference standings, putting them behind their rivals in the race for the regular-season title.

However, Michigan remained in a great spot heading into the final games of the season, despite losing their first home game, which was also their first home defeat against their in-state rivals since May took over.

Michigan faces a challenging stretch ahead, starting with a tough matchup against Nebraska on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

However, the Wolverines hope to push through the final games of the regular season.

They also have a chance for redemption in the coming weeks. On March 9, Michigan will play their final regular season game at Michigan State, providing the perfect opportunity to demonstrate their superiority and potentially win the conference.

