"This is a chance where people are going to be in your ear": Lindsay Gottlieb recalls what she said to JuJu Watkins & Co. after Notre Dame loss

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb always knew the Trojans had the potential for greatness. With a roster built around reigning National Freshman of the Year JuJu Watkins, two highly sought-after transfers, and the nation’s top recruiting class, the Trojans' foundation was set.

Despite it all, USC lost one of its most high-profile games against Notre Dame in November. The clash between JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo was one of the most anticipated games. Watkins came disappointed as the Trojans lost 74-61.

In an interview with On3 published on Sunday, Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about the loss as the propelling force for the Trojans.

"[After that game], I said to them, 'This is a chance where people are going to be in your ear,'" Gottlieb said. "'Are we under-performing? Are we not good enough? We have to block all that out and know what the standard is and try to get better.'"

The Trojans have maintained their victory streak since with a 17-1 overall record. Their defensive dominance has been a cornerstone of their success as they have held their opponents to an average of just 55.2 points per game, ranking 14th nationally, and allowing only 0.64 points per play, best in the country.

Offensively, Watkins (25.3 points per game) and Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen (18.4 points per game) lead the charge, contributing more than half of the Trojan's scoring.

“Winners win,” Gottlieb said. “You’ve got to figure out a way. I think we’re still learning each other and have a big upside to get even better."

"But we’ve got two things right: a defense we believe in and scorers who rise to the occasion when it matters most. I think those two things, combined with tough kids who want to win, have made us successful.”

Watkins echoed her coach’s sentiment when she spoke about the loss, saying:

“It just gave us a chip on our shoulder. I think it prepared us for big moments. I don’t think we were prepared. Our coaches prepared us, but I think mentally, it kind of gave us a boost in handling adversity.”

Ranked No. 4 in the country and undefeated in Big Ten play at 7-0, USC continues to grow. With a tough conference schedule ahead, the Trojans are poised to continue their ascent.

Lindsay Gottlieb reflects on USC’s gritty road victory at Indiana

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb expressed pride in the Trojans after their hard-fought 73-66 road win against Indiana on Sunday, as they secured their 13th consecutive win. Speaking after the game, Gottlieb praised USC’s mentality and toughness, qualities that have been key to their success in a challenging schedule.

“It was a great basketball game, and I’m really proud of our team,” Gottlieb said. “I think we’ve developed a mentality where we want to expect to win, but it’s never easy.”

The Trojans faced a strong and determined Indiana squad and the game demanded USC’s best effort at both ends of the floor. Lindsay Gottlieb emphasized the quality of their opponent, acknowledging the challenge of securing a road win in such a competitive environment.

"This is a terrific basketball team that we played against," Gottlieb said. "And I thought we had to really fight and find a way. I think this team is really starting to learn that it's going to look different ways and come in different forms.

"But I’m just proud of the big win on the road. Our toughness factor was at a really high level."

For Lindsay Gottlieb, the victory was not only about the final score but also about the lessons learned along the way. She highlighted her team’s growing ability to adapt and overcome adversity, finding different ways to win even when the circumstances vary.

