"This is the content we're going with": Hannah Hidalgo's teammate Kylee Watson turns heads in a glamorous dress as she lip-syncs Drake song

While waiting for the NCAA Tournament to begin, it looks like Hannah Hidalgo and her Notre Dame Fighting Irish teammates are enjoying time off from the court. Senior forward Kylee Watson shared a video on her Instagram story on Thursday lip-syncing to "Somebody Love Me" by Drake and Party Next Door.

In the video, Watson is filming from the balcony of a building wearing a black dress with a deep neckline plunge. She opted for a glammed-up makeup look with a shiny highlighter.

Meanwhile, Hannah Hidalgo also posted pictures of time with her family on X on Thursday. Sharing pictures with her family eating at a restaurant and more, Hidalgo wrote:

"Sometime off to be with the family ❤️"

A few days ago, Hannah Hidalgo was in attendance as her former high school team, Paul VI, played against Red Bank Catholic. Hidalgo's father, who coaches the Panthers, reacted to a video of the guard arriving at the game.

"My baby girl showed up to support PVI girls on our sectional championship win," he wrote.

Hannah Hidalgo was a No.5 ranked prospect in the 2023 class and is a sophomore at Notre Dame. Despite the many offers, Hidalgo explained why she chose to join the Fighting Irish in the "Next Generation" documentary posted by the March Madness YouTube channel.

"Me and my parents, we just sat down and we kind of wrote out the pros and cons of what I want in the school and what I don't want in the school," Hidalgo said. "Every school comes with good and bad things, but I think Notre Dame checked off most of the boxes of exactly what I want and whether that's family or a good player-coach relationship.

"You know, somewhere that my parents could travel to and come to the game. So, it just checked off all the boxes that I wanted."

Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame prepare for March Madness

Last season, Hannah Hidalgo averaged 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals, leading Notre Dame to the Sweet 16. This year, she is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals.

For the first time since 2019, Notre Dame ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and was predicted to have a victorious postseason run. However, hopes came crashing down as Hidalgo and Co. exited the conference tournament run after a 61-56 loss to No. 11 Duke.

Now with March Madness set to begin next week, Notre Dame will hope for a better run.

