“This is not a flex! ONE week!?”: College hoops fans react to Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell returning to the sidelines after giving birth to a son

Kim Caldwell had a special day on Jan. 20, becoming a mother as she gave birth to her first child. A week later, she made a decision that surprised college basketball fans.

After becoming a parent to her newborn son, Caldwell returned to coach the No. 18 Tennessee women's basketball team (15-5, 3-5 SEC) as they faced the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks (20-1, 8-0 SEC) on Monday night. She garnered a standing ovation from the home crowd ahead of the game.

Fans had mixed reactions to the post as some claimed what Kim did shouldn't be the norm for working mothers.

"This is not a flex! ONE flex!? Family should be the priority," one fan said.

"Good for Coach! Deciding what works best for you. Pregnancy and motherhood don't have to look the same for everyone and THATS OKAY!" another exclaimed.

"Women in sports never cease to amaze us," a fan commented.

Others hope she returned to coaching the team because she wanted to, not because she felt an obligation to do so despite just giving birth to her child.

"To all the women and expecting parents out there, it is okay to take time off! Let's normalize taking the proper time off to rest and bond with your new baby. This behavior shouldn't be normalized or praised," one fan said.

"More power to her but let's not set unrealistic expectations for other mother," one replied.

"I hope this is what she wanted and not what she feels like she has to do, especially being her first child. There is so much pressure on moms with careers. Grateful for her passion. I hope she gets the rest she deserves," another commented.

What's next for Kim Caldwell, Tennessee

Despite having Kim Caldwell back in coaching action, the No. 18 Lady Vols were unable to stun the No. 2 Gamecocks, losing by a final score of 70-63.

They fell to a 15-5 overall record for the season, losing five of their first eight games of conference play while going through an active losing streak of three consecutive defeats. They are putting up 91.9 points on 44.5% shooting from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Talaysia Cooper leads the way with 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.2 steals per game. Ruby Whitehorn comes next with 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds, Jewel Spear averages 12.3 points and 2.8 rebounds and Samara Spencer provides 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Kim Caldwell and No. 18 Tennessee will look to rebound from the defeat, facing the Missouri Tigers on Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET.

