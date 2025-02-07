Deon Perry stunned college basketball fans as they witnessed a moment of magic from an incredible 70-foot buzzer-beating shot in Fairfield Stags' win over the Marist Red Foxes.

In a tie game with 1.1 seconds remaining, Perry received the inbounds pass, took a dribble, and heaved it from the opposite 3-point line.

The video of the shot was shared by Jon Rothstein on X with the caption:

"Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The post garnered responses in the comment section, with one fan quoting the post:

"This game is so insane."

Another fan said, "Hear that? That’s March getting closer"

Reaction to Deon's 70 feet shot (Credit: X/@Jon Rothstein)

The last-second shot shocked some fans, with one reacting to its insanity and another sensing that the excitement and intensity signaled the approach of March Madness.

Deon Perry helps Fairfield seal remarkable win

Deon turned in a remarkable performance, playing a crucial role in his team's hard-fought and thrilling 59-56 triumph over the visiting Marist Red Foxes on Friday evening at the electric Leo D. Mahoney Arena.

The contest was deadlocked at 27-27 at the halftime break, but the home team gained momentum in the second half, outscoring their opponents 32-29 to secure a hard-fought and narrow 59-56 victory.

Deon Perry in action (Credit: X/@ Sam Federman)

Perry delivered a standout performance, leading all scorers with a game-high 19 points, while also contributing 1 assist and 2 rebounds, to help propel his team to a thrilling victory.

With this thrilling victory, the Fairfield Stags have climbed to ninth place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings, boasting a record of 13-20 as they continue to battle for positioning in the conference rankings.

Riding the momentum of their recent triumph, the Fairfield Stags will aim to sustain their winning ways when they host the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sunday at the Leo D. Mahoney Arena, seeking to build on their first victory in their last four outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here