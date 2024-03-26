"This is about generating revenue": Former Duke guard Jay Williams has unique demand to the NCAA for March Madness expansion

There's been a lot of talks about the expansion of the NCAA Tournament and Jay Williams is a fan of this. However, the college basketball analyst wants the expansion to a staggering number. This he believes will be more inclusive in terms of participation and revenue.

Speaking on a recent episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Jay Williams suggested that March Madness should be expanded to 112 teams. This pretty much goes beyond the numbers on many suggestions out there but the former Duke guard believes it will work that way.

“What attracts attention? When you have a crash and burn, when you rubbernecking on the highway. Everybody wants to stand and look at it. What is this about? This is about generating revenue. What's this also about? Giving players rep share. So increase the tournament or give some money on the backend.”

Jay Williams explains the format for his suggestion

The idea of a 112-team NCAA Tournament will stun anyone who has been a fan of the postseason competition for a while. However, Jay Williams has a plan on how it will work. The analyst explained how 96 games will be played in just six days.

“Let's just do 112 teams. The top 16 teams get a bye in the first round. The first round of 96 teams: 24 games played on Tuesday, 24 games played on Wednesday,” Jay Williams said. “Then you have the round of 64: Thursday 16 games; Friday 16 games. Then you get to the round of 32: eight games on Saturday; eight games on Sunday. 96 games in six days. This way, let everybody get in.”

Jay Williams’ suggestion on expansion is a wild one and not even his fellow analysts on the show, including Shannon Sharpe, believed it was a good idea. Nonetheless, he believes everyone needs to get involved at a time when the sport has become more lucrative than ever.

What are the implications of a 112-team NCAA Tournament?

A 112-team NCAA Tournament can be ratified as Jay Williams suggested but this will have a whole lot of implications on the college basketball landscape.

This could pretty much lead to a less competitive regular season. Postseason glory is one reason teams battle it out with all their strength during the regular season. Getting almost guaranteed a spot in March Madness could water down the excitement of the regular season.

It also creates a more complex seeding and selection for the tournament, which could be controversial. In the same vein, the March Madness bracket becomes tougher to predict for the millions of fans making annual submissions.